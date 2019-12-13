A projected top-20, sometimes top-10 pick in April's NFL draft, Brown had been mulling over whether to sit out the bowl to avoid injury and begin draft preparations and training. Ultimately, he decided to help his team to win one more game his senior year.

Senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown will play in the Tigers' Outback Bowl matchup against Minnesota, he announced on social media.

One of the best defensive players in Auburn history will suit up in the orange and blue one last time.

Brown is universally regarded as the top defensive player in the SEC this year. This week, he was voted SEC Defensive Player of the Year by both the Associated Press and the conference's coaches.

In the coming weeks, he'll likely be a unanimous first team All-American across multiple outlets.

He's also one of the top players in college football this season, regardless of position. Brown has spent the past week traveling as a finalist for numerous national awards, including the Outland Trophy for top interior lineman in the nation, and the Nagurski and Bednarik awards for best defensive player in the country.

Brown was also a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, and still is for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy, all of which recognize a player's on-field and off-field contributions to their football program.

Brown won't be gracing the Heisman Trophy presentation in New York this weekend with his 6-foot-5, 320-pound presence, but he's still expected to earn a few votes in the final tally of the award.

Brown has 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this year, but stats don't tell the story of his dominance.

Whether it's fighting through double teams, crashing into running backs at full speed, rumbling down the field nearly for a touchdown with a strip-sack, spinning around offensive linemen or throwing those linemen into their own quarterback for a sack, Brown creates havoc on nearly every play he's involved in.

“Derrick is one of the best all-around football players in the entire country," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday night. "Any position. It’s not a coincidence he’s up for a lot of these awards. I expect him to win quite a few of them. He’s a real special player. He’s had an unbelievable year.

"He’s played his best football in the biggest games when they matter the most. That’s a sign of a great player.”

