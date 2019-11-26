Brown may not become the first Heisman Trophy winner in 22 years come December. He may not even be invited to New York as a finalist. And that's just not right, his head coach said Tuesday.

In the past week alone, Brown was named a finalist for the Outland Trophy for top interior lineman on either side of the ball, and received a top-3 nod for two defensive player of the year honors in the Bednarik and Nagurski awards.

"He chose to come back, and he's having his best season," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of Brown. "And he's playing as good of football as anybody in the country. I know that Heisman is usually for offensive players and all that, but there can't be too many better players around the country than him."

Brown said he thought about all the national recognition — he's also a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, Pop Warner Award and Senior Class award, all for community service and ambassadorship — earlier this week for a moment, but couldn't linger on his accomplishments for too long.

His last Iron Bowl in an Auburn uniform looms.

"I had to let it go," Brown said. "I can't even think about it for real. My thing I'm worried about this weekend is helping Auburn beat Alabama. I can't go out there and try to play for stats and stuff because then that just takes away from my game in doing it. And it also hurts our team."

Brown's game has never been one to thrive on stats, anyway. It's his presence in the pass rush, his ability to shed blocks and bring down players in the backfield, and, sometimes, his brute strength to throw offensive lineman back into their own quarterback that Auburn hopes will allow Brown to succeed, and the Tigers to win come Saturday against the Crimson Tide.

"Every single Saturday I try to step on the field and try to be the best player in the country," Brown said. "It doesn't matter who lines up in front of me — I try to do what it is that I'm coached to do and do it at a high level."

