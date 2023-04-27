“Just an all-around guy, a guy who comes out and puts his best foot forward every day,” said Hall. “A guy who's not gonna put the club or the organization in a position to feel like that I've done anything to jeopardize that.

Ask Hall what an NFL team can expect from him and he doesn’t even mention tackles or sacks or personal accolades.

AUBURN | Anybody that watched Derick Hall’s career at Auburn over the last four years knows an NFL team is about to draft an outstanding player and person on and off the field.

“I feel like I'm a vocal leader. At some point, you have to follow before you can lead at that level. So, I'm really just trying to get myself around guys and put my best foot forward to help my team be successful in my Year 1.”

Hall is expecting to hear his name called Thursday night in the first round of the NFL Draft or Friday during the second or third rounds.

Neither ESPN’s Mel Kiper or Todd McShay included Hall in the first round of their final mock drafts, but he the pair did include him in the second round of a combined mock last week.

In one of Kiper’s earlier mocks from January, the long-time draft analyst had Hall going to the Buffalo Bills at the bottom of the first round with the 27th overall pick.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has Hall going to the N.Y. Giants in the third round with the 89th pick.

Wherever he lands, Hall plans to be watching from his home in Gulfport, Miss.

“Every kid wants to see their name called and see their name come across that screen, especially on Thursday, the first night,” said Hall. “That's a dream come true for me. Wherever I get picked, I'll be excited to go to work and put my best foot forward and help the team be successful.”

Even as Hall looked ahead to his future in the NFL, he couldn’t help but look back to four of the best years of his life.

“Auburn has meant everything to me,” said Hall. “I really can't put my experience here into words. Every time I get that question, it's hard for me, because I'll forever be indebted to this place. It's a very, very special place to me and my family.

“My mom dropped me off here as a 17-year-old boy, and I just turned 22, leaving here on Pro Day. I feel like this day has been great for me and my family, and we're definitely looking forward to coming back every opportunity we get.”

The NFL Draft will be held over the next three days at Union Station in Kansas City. The first round begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT, the second and third rounds Friday at 6 p.m. and rounds 4-7 Saturday at 11 a.m.

