“Something they’ve never seen before is all I could say,” said senior Derick Hall of what the Nittany Lions can expect Saturday. “I really don’t know, because I know they play in the Big Ten, and there’s a lot of different experiences there also.

No. 22 Penn State will be the next to challenge the Tigers on their home turf Saturday, the first-ever Big Ten team to play in Jordan-Hare.

AUBURN | Jordan-Hare Stadium is a place where ranked opponents often come to die. Fifty-four ranked teams have left the loveliest village with an L during Auburn’s 130 seasons of college football.

“I know there’s no place like Jordan-Hare, so I know the fans are going to be there, students are going to be there. It’s going to be a packed-out game. It’s going to be electric, and it’s an Orange Out, so I know our Orange Out will be better than their Whiteout.”

Auburn lost 28-20 at Penn State last season when an ill-fated, 4th-down pass at the 2-yard line fell incomplete late in the game.

“We think we should have won the football game, for sure,” said tight end John Samuel Shenker. “That has left a sour taste in our mouths for a year now. We’ve had this one circled for a while, the guys that were here last year and seeing what we can do better to win this game this year when they come to our house.”

Some notable Auburn wins over ranked opponents at home in the last several decades include No. 19 Auburn beating No. 4 Florida 38-35 in 1993, unranked AU beating No. 10 LSU 31-7 in 2002, unranked AU beating No. 7 Tennessee 28-21 in 2003 and No. 11 AU beating No. 2 UF in 2006.

The Tigers also took down No. 1 Alabama in 2013 and 2017.

Second-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is still looking for a first signature home win after dropping games to Georgia and Alabama last season.

“I’ve said it and I’ll say it again, that environment when it’s rocking, it’s different. And I think it’s the best in country,” said Harsin. “I’m excited about the game. I’m looking forward to getting out there. I’m glad it’s early so we don’t have to sit around all day and wait. And get out there with our fans, go play some really good football and have that environment hopefully be an advantage for us.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.