In the last three games, Auburn’s once mighty defense has given up 1,026 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. In a 41-27 loss to Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Saturday, the Tigers gave up 520 total yards including 286 on the ground.

“It's tough. Just losing in general,” said edge Derick Hall. “It's not really about this game. It's just about the work that we put in all week and put up a performance like that — it wasn't the things that we executed in practice. So you're gonna have to just figure out how to execute it in practice and roll it over into the game.

“That's what hurts me the most. Because I know these guys, and they truly care. They truly want to win. And when you go out and perform like that, it doesn't speak to who this team is. I mean, that hurts a lot.”

What’s most surprising about the collapse is AU’s defense certainly isn’t devoid of talent or experience. Hall is a senior and was projected as a potential first-round NFL pick in at least one major mock draft during the offseason.

Hall, defensive end Colby Wooden, defensive tackle Marcus Harris, linebacker Owen Pappoe, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, cornerback Jaylin Simpson, cornerback D.J. James, safety Zion Puckett and safety Donovan Kaufman have combined to play in 310 college games with 180 starts.

Still, that defense has allowed 1,717 rushing yards in eight games this season, which is already more than they gave up in 13 games a year ago.