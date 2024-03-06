Fabian hit two home runs while a chill Loretta posed for pictures with fans celebrating hump day as No. 13 Auburn cruised to an 8-4 win over Air Force Wednesday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | Two humps are better than one. Surely Deric Fabian and Loretta the camel would agree.

“He’s just having good at-bats and they‘ve really been both ways,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “He’s driven the ball both ways. It’s been huge. The other day it was Ike (Irish) game three and it’s nice to have somebody new keep showing up for us.

"Fabian has been locked in for a couple of weeks and played really good baseball.”

Fabian hit a two-run home run over the right field wall in the third inning and added a solo shot over the centerfield wall in the sixth. He finished 2 of 3 with two runs scored and three RBI including his third and fourth home runs of the season.

“I didn’t know (they were home runs) either but I knew that I hit them well,” said Fabian. “The first one, there was a runner on third so I was like, ‘Ok, do the job,’ and it ended up carrying out. The second one, I just kinda ran into.”

Copper Weiss led AU with three hits including a two-run home run to left-center in the second. he also stole two bases.

Gavin Miller added an RBI-single in the second, Christian Hall a solo home run in the fourth and Irish a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Mason Maners was 2 of 3 with two runs scored.