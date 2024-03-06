Fabian powers Auburn to Hump Day win
AUBURN | Two humps are better than one. Surely Deric Fabian and Loretta the camel would agree.
Fabian hit two home runs while a chill Loretta posed for pictures with fans celebrating hump day as No. 13 Auburn cruised to an 8-4 win over Air Force Wednesday afternoon at Plainsman Park.
The Tigers improve to 10-2 on the season.
“He’s just having good at-bats and they‘ve really been both ways,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “He’s driven the ball both ways. It’s been huge. The other day it was Ike (Irish) game three and it’s nice to have somebody new keep showing up for us.
"Fabian has been locked in for a couple of weeks and played really good baseball.”
Fabian hit a two-run home run over the right field wall in the third inning and added a solo shot over the centerfield wall in the sixth. He finished 2 of 3 with two runs scored and three RBI including his third and fourth home runs of the season.
“I didn’t know (they were home runs) either but I knew that I hit them well,” said Fabian. “The first one, there was a runner on third so I was like, ‘Ok, do the job,’ and it ended up carrying out. The second one, I just kinda ran into.”
Copper Weiss led AU with three hits including a two-run home run to left-center in the second. he also stole two bases.
Gavin Miller added an RBI-single in the second, Christian Hall a solo home run in the fourth and Irish a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Mason Maners was 2 of 3 with two runs scored.
AU starter Conner McBride (2-0) earned the win holding Air Force to two runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings. The junior right-hander struck out four and didn’t issue a walk on 70 pitches.
“That’s two games in the row where the three-hole hitter has bit us in the first inning,” said Thompson of giving up a first-inning homer. “I though he settled good, got to a pitch count and got us through five innings.”
Dylan Watts allowed a run on one hit in 1.0 innings, Griffin Graves no runs on two hits and a walk in 0.2 innings, Tanner Bauman needed one pitch to end the seventh, Parker Carlson threw a hitless eighth and Will Cannon allowed a run in the ninth.
It was a homecoming for three Falcons.
Starting pitcher Patrick Davidson, the grandson of former Auburn administrator Buddy Davidson, third baseman Jay Thomason, who hit a solo home run in the first, and catcher Walker Zapp, who bounced a single off the centerfield wall, are all Auburn High School graduates.
Auburn is back in action this weekend hosting Austin Peay for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.