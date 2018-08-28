“When you look at our depth chart that we released, you see a lot of freshmen, a lot of young guys,” Malzahn said. “There's a good chance the majority of those guys, if not all of them, will be on the field in some capacity on Saturday.”

A total of 23 freshmen were listed including 15 true freshmen from the 2018 class with most designated as second- or third-team players.

The area the true freshmen could make the biggest impact is at receiver where four are listed as second-team in Shedrick Jackson, Seth Williams, Matthew Hill and Anthony Schwartz. Williams is listed as co-second-team along with sophomore Marquis McClain.

“Obviously they have the talent, but it’s just about getting them mentally prepared for the game and ready for every situation possible if someone goes down or is tired, can they go in and play the rest of the game? You just try to prepare them for any situation or circumstance as possible,” said junior Ryan Davis, one of the Tigers’ three veteran wideouts.

Other freshmen on the offensive depth chart include quarterbacks Joey Gatewood and Cord Sandberg, who are listed as co-third-team, and H-back Harold Joiner. Sandberg will serve as the team’s No. 3 quarterback in Saturday’s opener against No. 6 Washington with Gatewood sidelined by a thumb injury.

On defense, true freshmen Coyniss Miller at defensive tackle, Richard Jibunor at Buck linebacker, Zakoby McClain at Will linebacker, Christian Tutt at cornerback, and Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood at safety are also on the depth chart.

On special teams, Tutt is listed as a backup punt returner and Shaun Shivers and Asa Martin as backup kick returners.

The redshirt freshmen group included the only starters in placekicker Anders Carlson, holder Bill Taylor and kick returner JaTarvious Whitlow, who is also the second-team running back.

John Samuel Shenker is listed as the third-team tight end while Tashawn Manning, Nick Brahms, Calvin Ashley and Austin Troxell are all listed as backup offensive linemen.

Also listed from the 2018 class were junior college transfer Daquan Newkirk as a third-team defensive tackle and former Australian Rules Football player Arryn Siposs as the backup punter. Both are sophomores.