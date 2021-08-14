Dematrius Davis shows progression in scrimmage

So far in fall camp, Davis has shown that he did put in the work. And during Saturday's scrimmage, Davis was highly praised and considered by some the best quarterback of the night.

Dematrius Davis had some work to do after the spring. The freshman quarterback was just beginning his collegiate career and learning what it takes to play at the next level.

"He did some things really well," Harsin said. "He can throw it well. He moves well. He had a few runs that were designed that he could pull it. He kind of pump-faked two yards down the field and got somebody. He’s got a little bit of that. He’s got some gamesmanship when he’s out there and I like that."

Overall, Harsin can visibly see the progression from the spring to now.

"What I would say where Dee's at right now, he understands better now that he’s been in it," Harsin said. "He’s been through spring and summer and now he’s able to go out there and just play the position and not think as much... I liked his energy on the field. It seemed like he was out there having fun and had a good idea and grasp of the things we were doing each and every drive. He made some good decisions out there. He’s progressed.”

While wide receiver Shedrick Jackson was limited for most of the spring with an injury, he's seen the same progression. The veteran is seeing a totally different quarterback.

“I’ve seen Dee from the spring grow a lot," Jackson said. "He came back after the spring, and he looked like a different dude. He’s playing good ball, making good reads, making plays, got a little bit more confident."

The freshman quarterback has been working behind Bo Nix, T.J. Finley and Grant Loy in practice, but took third team reps during Auburn's scrimmage on Saturday.

Auburn will practice again on Sunday to "clean up" some of the issues from Saturday's scrimmage and then give the team Monday off as players start classes. The Tigers have gone through eight practices thus far in camp.