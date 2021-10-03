Defensive adjustments stymie LSU

“As the game went on, we had to make a lot of adjustments,” said edge Derick Hall, who had eight tackles. “I believe once we made those adjustments and moved along throughout the game, everybody got more comfortable with the adjustments that we had to make to be able to be successful.

LSU was held to just 54 total yards and two first downs in the fourth as Auburn rallied for a 24-19 win at Tiger Stadium, its first victory in Baton Rouge since 1999.

AUBURN | Auburn’s defense got progressively better as the game went on and once it got to crunch time, put on a clutch performance in the fourth quarter.

“Once everybody figured out what they had to do -- really know their assignment, know everybody had to do their job to a specific level and the best of their ability, I think that's what helped us quarter to quarter just being able to become more confident and also play more loose and physical as we made those adjustments.”

LSU had 129 total yards in the first quarter, 101 in the second, 70 in the third and just 54 in the fourth on 19 plays. After averaging 9.2 yards per play in the first quarter, LSU was held to 2.8 in the fourth.

“That’s always the hardest thing for a defense because offenses are going to gameplan and have different things that they’re going to try to do to attack you,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “So every single week, you think you know and then you’ve got to get into the game and just dissect what’s happening.

"I thought the defensive staff, the defensive players all did a really good job on the sideline making those adjustments. Making adjustments at halftime that we needed to make to come out there and continue playing that way.”

Auburn held LSU to just 29 rushing yards, averaging just 1.2 yards per carry.

Quarterback Max Johnson was 6 of 6 for 122 yards and a touchdown on LSU’s opening drive, but was held to 20 of 40 for 203 yards the rest of the game. He was sacked three times including 1.5 times by Hall, who shared a sack with Colby Wooden, and another time by Eku Leota.

Auburn safety Bydarrius Knighten sealed the win with his interception of Johnson with 1:09 left.

“We knew coming in that they were a pass-first team, so that was some of the stuff we really emphasized on this week was getting after the quarterback,” said Hall. “That's something that we always really emphasize, but this week in particular -- pressure, confusing the quarterback, keeping him in the pocket, trying to do certain things, giving ourselves an advantage in the front. I think just having that in the back of our head and knowing what we had to do really helped us coming into this game.”

No. 22 Auburn hosts No. 2 Georgia next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.