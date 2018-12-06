The Tigers are 17th in the country in scoring defense allowing just 60.0 points per game.

Despite struggling to score for much of Tuesday night, Auburn held UNC Asheville to just 31.1 percent shooting from the floor and 41 points, the 10th-fewest points allowed in the last 35 years.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl said defense travels and it certainly has for the 8th-ranked Tigers.

“I think we're a lot better, because we really been emphasizing a lot more in practice,” said senior Malik Dunbar of Auburn’s defense. “We take a lot of time out in practice. And we've got a better understanding, and then we've got the same guys, returners came back. So we've really got the best understanding.”

The Tigers are even higher-ranked in some of KenPom’s advanced statistics including ninth in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, which measures points allowed per possession.

Auburn leads the nation in turnover percentage defense, forcing turnovers on 29.1 of their opponent’s possessions, and block percentage, blocking shots on 21.9 percent of possessions. AU is also third in the country in steal percentage, forcing steals on 13.7 percent of opponent’s possessions.

Auburn is ninth in the country in blocks per game including 12 against UNCA. Austin Wiley had five and Anfernee McLemore three.

“Just pretty much at practice that's really our main focus,” Wiley said. “Other than, like, if we're not doing something offensively, we're doing a defensive drill or free throws, so we try to focus on that.”

Auburn hosts Dayton Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.