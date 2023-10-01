AUBURN | No. 1 Georgia came into Jordan-Hare Stadium with a huge offensive line loaded with bluechip talent and one of the nation’s best collections of running backs. They left with 107 rushing yards on 30 attempts, an average of 3.6 yards per carry. “We just put our heads down, you know what I'm saying? Hard-nosed, south football,” said Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod of stopping the run. “That's their main thing; they like to run the ball and throw to 19. So we stopped the run.”

McLeod celebrates a big play by Auburn's defense. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

And there’s the rub. The Bulldogs have a lot of weapons including that No. 19, Brock Bowers. The All-American tight end took over the game late, catching a 40-yard touchdown with 2:52 left to clinch a 27-20 win. Bowers aside, this was a step forward for the Tigers in many ways. It’s the least amount of rushing yards for UGA in an SEC game since 2020. The defense also forced two turnovers that the offense turned into 14 points. While there’s still plenty of work to do on offense, there was certainly improvement after AU totaled just three offensive points in a loss at Texas A&M a week earlier. Third downs were also an issue on both sides of the ball. “I think we did make a lot of adjustments and we did improve in certain areas of our game,” said linebacker Eugene Asante, who finished second on the team with seven tackles. “I think we came out and executed a little bit more and just put our best foot forward. Just taking it to them at the start of the game. I just think when we’re in certain situations, we can’t let our foot off the gas and there has to be somebody within the sidelines that’s just constantly reminding us to continue to push on, regardless of the scoreboard. “Kudos to Georgia. They’re a great team and they played a great game. They had a good game plan with good players that were able to adjust and make those key plays in those key moments.”