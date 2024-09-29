PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Defense stiffens up

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

It looked like it was going to be a long day for Auburn's defense following Oklahoma's first drive. The Sooners took just four plays to drive 68 yards for a touchdown capped off by a Michael Hawkins 48-yard run where the quarterback went untouched.

The Tigers made the rest of the day tough sledding for Oklahoma.

Following that opening touchdown, Auburn held the Sooners to 39 total yards for the rest of the first half. That included three three-and-outs and two first downs.

That defensive effort continued into the second half. After getting the ball after halftime, the Sooners couldn't muster but one first down, having to punt after six plays. A short field due to interference on the punt returner started their next drive at their 43. Oklahoma finally got some offensive mojo going with a Hawkins pass getting the Sooners down to Auburn's 17-yard line. After a pass interference in the end zone was called on Kayin Lee, the ball was at the two. This is when the Auburn defense stiffened up, holding the Sooners out of the end zone and forcing a field goal.

With a 21-10 lead and 10:12 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, the dam burst open again as Hawkins hit an open JJ Hester for a 60-yard gain down to Auburn's 5-yard line. A Jovantae Barnes touchdown run came a play later.

The defense had done its job except for two major plays, but it wasn't enough, as a Payton Thorne pick-six gave the Sooners the lead they wouldn't relinquish.

"Our defense played a heck of a game," Hugh Freeze said afterward. "Gave up two explosive plays, but other than that, I thought they were remarkable."

Keldrick Faulk, who posted five tackles and a quarterback hurry, agreed with his head coach's statement.

"We just gave them points," he said. "We need to eliminate that. We played really good on third downs. I think we were 2 for 11 on third downs. That was a big improvement from last week, so I think we played really, really well."

In the end, Auburn allowed just 291 total yards of offense, which is the lowest against a Power 5 team since giving up 255 in the victory against Arkansas last season. That still didn't help Faulk's sentiment after the loss.

"It hurts because you're out there fighting with your brothers," Faulk said. "Just to have that game flip on you that fast really just takes a toll on you; on the team, really."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZGVmZW5zZS1zdGlmZmVucy11cC1hdWJ1cm4tdGlnZXJzLWZvb3Ri YWxsIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVs bCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVs ZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7 CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5q cyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNy YyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVs LnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29y ZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMl M0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZkZWZlbnNlLXN0 aWZmZW5zLXVwLWF1YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3 NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0g RW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=