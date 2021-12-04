Defense shines in blowout win

“Good game. Played hard. The defense was good. The depth continues to be positive for us,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “We pressed up on ‘em and forced them to go to the rim, and that’s what they did. We’ve got a lot of things to work on, a lot of things to get better on, but Yale’s got a chance to win the Ivy League, and that could be a win against the field.”

The 21st-ranked Tigers had 14 blocked shots and held Yale to 32 percent shooting in an 86-64 win Saturday afternoon at Auburn Arena. AU improves to 7-1 on the season.

Auburn jumped out to an early 11-0 lead as Yale started the game 0 of 12 from the floor with AU blocking seven of those shots in the first six minutes. The Tigers led 47-30 at halftime with nine blocked shots. AU stretched its lead to 34 points midway through the second half.

AU scored 15 points off 12 Yale turnovers while only turning the ball over seven times.

"We’ve just been focusing on bringing the energy and not waiting. We don’t want to get hit in the mouth first. We want to do the hitting,” said K.D. Johnson, who led Auburn with 19 points.

Jabari Smith had 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Devan Cambridge had just the second double-double of his career with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Devan Cardwell and Zep Jasper had 10 points apiece as the Tigers had five players in double-figure scoring.

In the block department, Walker Kessler led AU with four to bring his season total to 27 in eight games. Cardwell and Babatunde Akingbola had three blocks apiece while Chris Moore had two.

Kessler didn’t play in the second half due to lower leg tenderness.

Walker had a little bit of lower-leg pain this week and aggravated it. He got to the point where he had done enough, and we'll certainly get it evaluated,” said Pearl.

Auburn returns to action next Saturday against Nebraska in the Holiday Hoopsgiving. Tip-off at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on ESPN2.