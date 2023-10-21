AUBURN | The defense held one of the nation’s best offense without any points for eight consecutive drives. But once again, Auburn’s offense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain. The Tigers had an eight-drive stretch of their own without any points and totaled just 135 yards in the second half of a 28-21 loss to No. 13 Ole Miss Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Harris had a career-high 7 tackles along with 2.0 TFL and 1.5 sacks. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“It's frustrating because the defense is real, real good,” said tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. “We've just got to find a way to help our defense. We will. We're just going to go back to the drawing table, practice hard and find a way to help our defense.” When one side of the ball is considerably better than the other, which is certainly the case with AU’s defense this season, it can cause division on a team. So far, AU has managed to avoid the finger pointing and junior nickel Keionte Scott aims to keep it that way. “Want to be there for them boys and for them to be there for us when we’re down. Just meshing and continuing to preach that we got them,” said Scott. “We’re going to get stops and when they get the ball, just to score and give us motivation. Just playing complementary football is all.” The Tigers’ defense appeared to tire at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth as the Rebels put together back-to-back touchdown drives totaling 158 yards on 17 plays.