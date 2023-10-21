Defense not pointing fingers
AUBURN | The defense held one of the nation’s best offense without any points for eight consecutive drives.
But once again, Auburn’s offense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain.
The Tigers had an eight-drive stretch of their own without any points and totaled just 135 yards in the second half of a 28-21 loss to No. 13 Ole Miss Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“It's frustrating because the defense is real, real good,” said tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. “We've just got to find a way to help our defense. We will. We're just going to go back to the drawing table, practice hard and find a way to help our defense.”
When one side of the ball is considerably better than the other, which is certainly the case with AU’s defense this season, it can cause division on a team.
So far, AU has managed to avoid the finger pointing and junior nickel Keionte Scott aims to keep it that way.
“Want to be there for them boys and for them to be there for us when we’re down. Just meshing and continuing to preach that we got them,” said Scott. “We’re going to get stops and when they get the ball, just to score and give us motivation. Just playing complementary football is all.”
The Tigers’ defense appeared to tire at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth as the Rebels put together back-to-back touchdown drives totaling 158 yards on 17 plays.
But AU’s defense, which bounced back from a poor performance at LSU last week, wasn’t in the mood for excuses.
“We like to have the pressure on us,” said senior defensive lineman Marcus Harris. “We love to be on the field. This is what we practice for. This is what we train for all summer. We never have a problem getting back on the field. We don’t use that as an excuse.
“We want to keep getting better. We want to finish the game off for all four quarters. That’s our emphasis is finishing the game. The middle stretch was strong. We’ve got to finish.”
Auburn will have an opportunity to snap its four-game losing streak at Jordan-Hare next Saturday against Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.