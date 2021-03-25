AuburnSports - Defense has upper hand in first scrimmage

“The defense executed and made plays. I thought the defense put the offense in the position at times. Those are the things that need to be cleaned up. Those are the things that we need to focus on.”

“Our first offense went out there, and I think we hurt ourselves with some penalties,” said Harsin. “You want to stay ahead of the chains, and we just had too many in a couple of drives where it backed us up. We ended up in a really difficult situation, with third and a long ways to go. That's hard on the offense.

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin didn’t offer many details from Auburn’s first spring scrimmage but it was clear the defense held the upper hand.

The defense also came away with some key turnovers as Derek Mason’s group showed off their playmaking ability.

“I think we fumbled the ball, I don't know if there was a pick in there. Might have been one pick,” Harsin said. “Wasn't Bo (Nix) in there. But we had a couple of turnovers on the offensive side. Defense, that's good. We got those turnovers and some balls on the ground. Defense got on it.

“They're hustling to the ball. I thought that was good to see from the defensive side today. I think we had one in the red zone, and that's a big turnover that the defense is able to get.”

Harsin also mentioned some alignment issues with the offense, especially the receivers. He didn’t offer any offensive superlatives other than when he was asked about Nix, who is returning at quarterback with two years of starting experience.

“Bo was good. Bo operated the offense and did that well today,” he said.

Harsin said they’ll have a better idea of individual performances one they watch the film, but that wasn’t necessarily the most important aspect of the scrimmage.

“Really today was just about operation, execution. That’s it,” Harsin said. “Can we operate from the sideline and can we execute the play? That’s really what today was about, simple as that. And first down is first down. What do we do on first down? Offense, defense. How do we operate in third down situations? How do we operate in the red zone?

“Those were the things that we were focusing on today so there was really no set point of: if we’re here we feel good, if we’re not here we don’t feel good about it. It is simply about who can operate and execute. And we saw guys who can do that today, and we saw guys who need work.”

Thursday was the sixth of 15 spring practices, which includes the A-Day game on April 17. The team will take off next week before returning for two more weeks of practice and then the spring game.

“Had an opportunity to go out there and tackle and break tackles and work on some of those things that we’ve been spending time on in practice and ultimately just having a chance to compete. Which was good to see,” said Harsin.

“We’ll watch more and get more details from the film and really learn what we got done today or with those situations, with what the guys did positionally and then we’ll get together tomorrow and put that up in front of the team and go through some of the things we’ve got to correct moving forward.”