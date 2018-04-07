AUBURN | The defense has dominated for just about every one of Auburn’s practices this spring and that certainly didn’t change during Saturday’s A-Day game.
The Orange first-team defense held the Blue second-team offense to (-4) yards in the first half as the Orange held on for an 18-10 win in a game that was devoid of many big plays by either offense.
“What really stood out to me was our defense played extremely well and our second defense played well, too. They've done that all spring,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
The Blue defense was almost as dominant in the first half, holding the Orange offense to one first down on its first five drives. Nick Coe, who was named defensive MVP, gave the Orange team an early 2-0 lead when he sacked Joey Gatewood in the end zone for a safety.
“I knew it was pass and I worked my moves and got going inside and the guy over-set so the sack was like pretty easy to get,” said Coe, who had two tackles-for-loss. “We’ve been dominating like the whole spring. Focusing, eyes, ears, tackling, physicality.”
With starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham limited to just a pregame 7-on-7 session, Malik Willis and Gatewood handled the quarterback duties in the first half, and both struggled.
Willis was 8-of-20 for 45 yards with the Orange team and Gatewood was 4-of-12 for 0 yards with the Blue offense. The longest completion of the scrimmage was a 46-yarder from walk-on Will Appleton to Marquis McClain late in the fourth quarter with the majority of the first- and second-team players watching from the sidelines.
“Thinking about Malik Willis, I think we had a guy named Cam Newton a few years back, I think he went 3 for 8 in the spring game and everybody was real concerned and I think he went to win the Heisman Trophy. So I don’t overreact on a spring game-type of setting,” Malzahn said.
In addition to Stidham, Malzahn held out projected starters Kam Martin and Ryan Davis with minor hamstring injuries, and Chandler Cox to give the other tight ends and H-backs more repetitions. Auburn was also without its top two centers and worked walk-ons with both the Orange and Blue offenses.
Walk-on running back C.J. Tolbert earned offensive MVP honors with a total of 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for both the Orange and Blue teams. His 79-yard run in the second quarter was the biggest play of the game and set up the only Orange touchdown, which Tolbert took in from two yards out.
JaTarvious Whitlow was also a standout with 14 carries for 98 yards for the Blue team. Malik Miller started at running back for the Orange team and had just one yard on three carries.
Anders Carlson was named special teams MVP making all four of his field goal attempts from 38, 41, 45 and 53 yards.
“Anders Carlson, our kicker, he's done that all spring, too,” Malzahn said. “That was very encouraging to see him out there kicking the way he has been up to this point in front of a crowd.”
The attendance was announced as 28,033 on a wet and chilly afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“The forecast was miserable, it was raining all day until the kick so I really appreciate those guys coming out. I thought overall it was a good day,” Malzahn said.
Auburn will hold a short workout early Monday morning before concluding spring drills with a practice on Tuesday, which will concentrate on special teams and special situations.
A-DAY NOTES
** Safety Jeremiah Dinson left the game after injuring his shoulder. Freshmen Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood rotated in with the Orange defense in his spot. Dinson watched the second half of the game from the sidelines with his right arm in a sling.
“I don't know how serious it was but he had a shoulder injury,” Malzahn said.
** Backup offensive guard Brodarious Hamm left the game with a knee injury while starting nickel Jordyn Peters was sidelined with an ankle injury.
“Brodarious, he had a scare with his knee. He's walking around right now and we'll see how that ends up,” Malzahn said. “Jordyn Peters, he tweaked his ankle out there. I think he'll be OK.”
** Austin Troxell got the start with the orange team at right tackle but rotated with Calvin Ashley on the first-team throughout most of the game.
** Big Kat Bryant was credited with two tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Tyrone Truesdell had one sack. Marlon Davidson had one sack, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.