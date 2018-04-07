AUBURN | The defense has dominated for just about every one of Auburn’s practices this spring and that certainly didn’t change during Saturday’s A-Day game. The Orange first-team defense held the Blue second-team offense to (-4) yards in the first half as the Orange held on for an 18-10 win in a game that was devoid of many big plays by either offense. “What really stood out to me was our defense played extremely well and our second defense played well, too. They've done that all spring,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

Smoke Monday and K.J. Britt combine for a tackle in the A-Day game. Robin Conn/Auburn athletics

The Blue defense was almost as dominant in the first half, holding the Orange offense to one first down on its first five drives. Nick Coe, who was named defensive MVP, gave the Orange team an early 2-0 lead when he sacked Joey Gatewood in the end zone for a safety. “I knew it was pass and I worked my moves and got going inside and the guy over-set so the sack was like pretty easy to get,” said Coe, who had two tackles-for-loss. “We’ve been dominating like the whole spring. Focusing, eyes, ears, tackling, physicality.” With starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham limited to just a pregame 7-on-7 session, Malik Willis and Gatewood handled the quarterback duties in the first half, and both struggled. Willis was 8-of-20 for 45 yards with the Orange team and Gatewood was 4-of-12 for 0 yards with the Blue offense. The longest completion of the scrimmage was a 46-yarder from walk-on Will Appleton to Marquis McClain late in the fourth quarter with the majority of the first- and second-team players watching from the sidelines. “Thinking about Malik Willis, I think we had a guy named Cam Newton a few years back, I think he went 3 for 8 in the spring game and everybody was real concerned and I think he went to win the Heisman Trophy. So I don’t overreact on a spring game-type of setting,” Malzahn said. In addition to Stidham, Malzahn held out projected starters Kam Martin and Ryan Davis with minor hamstring injuries, and Chandler Cox to give the other tight ends and H-backs more repetitions. Auburn was also without its top two centers and worked walk-ons with both the Orange and Blue offenses.