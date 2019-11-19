AUBURN | No. 19 Auburn is doing a lot of things well to begin this season and it starts with its defense. The Tigers have held four of their five opponents to 70 points or less including Monday night’s 91-62 blowout win over Colgate.

“We played great defense, suffocating defense to hold that team to 29 percent shooting and 1 for 11 from three,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network.



“When we get after people, we’re effective. In the second half playing on a lead when we didn’t get after them, we weren’t very effective. We can’t beat people that way. Hopefully we learn from it.”