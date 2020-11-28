AuburnSports - Defense can’t contain Tide’s big-play offense

“If you look at the whole deal, I think the explosive plays is what stands out to me,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

It didn’t take long for the Tide’s explosive offense to buck that trend including long passing touchdowns of 66 and 58 yards and a long rushing touchdown, all within the first three quarters of a 42-13 blowout win.

AUBURN | No. 22 Auburn came into its matchup at No. 1 Alabama as the only SEC school to have held its opponents to 30 points or less in every game and having allowed just one pass of more than 50 yards and one run of over 35.

It was All-American receiver DeVonta Smith that provided most of the fireworks. Quarterback Mac Jones connected with the senior for a 66-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter and then again for a 58-yard catch and run in the third.

Najee Harris added a 39-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the third to give the Tide a 35-6 lead.

“Busted coverage. Having bad eyes. We've just got to execute better,” said linebacker Owen Pappoe.

The Tiger’s defense had been feasting on opponent’s top receivers most of the season. Tennessee’s Josh Palmer was held to one catch for eight yards, LSU’s Terrace Marshall to four catches for 28 yards and Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore to five catches for 16 yards.

Smith finished with seven receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a dynamic player, there’s no doubt,” Malzahn said. “He did a very good job on the perimeter with their bubble game too. But up to this game we’d done a good job on main receivers.”

In all, Alabama finished with six explosive pass plays of 20 or more yards and five explosive running plays of 10 or more yards. The Tide had 445 total yards and averaged 8.4 yards per play.

Auburn hosts No. 5 Texas A&M next Saturday.