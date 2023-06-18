It’s almost commitment time for Casey Poe. Following his Auburn official visit, the offensive guard from Lindale, Texas, will visit Alabama before shutting down his recruitment and committing publicly on July 12. So how was his visit to the Plains? “It was great,” Poe said. "It was really fun. We got to build some real relationships – got to really know the coaches, we spent a lot of time with the coaches which was great for me. I’m a huge relationship guy so being able to just kind of build that one-on-one connection, it’s my second time being back in Auburn and so really getting to be on campus and get to know the coaches better and getting to see them in person, even going to their house, we saw Coach (Hugh) Freeze’s house, we saw Coach (Jake) Thornton’s house… It was a great time, we had a lot of fun.”

Thornton has made Poe a priority as he has been in constant communication with him as the two speak “once or twice” a week. “It’s just been great ever since he got here on staff,” Poe said. “I had the offer before he got here on staff, but ever since he’s got here he’s just made it a priority to just get to know me. Whenever we were in that spring recruiting cycle, whenever people could get back on our campuses he was the first one at our door saying hi, shaking my hand, just letting me know how much he really wanted me and how much he thought I was an Auburn man.” Auburn has a flurry of offensive linemen leaving after the 2023 season and Auburn’s staff is recruiting like it. Including Poe, Auburn had five different offensive linemen visit campus at the same time. Thornton wants guys that can play right away and he made that point to the linemen that visited over the weekend.