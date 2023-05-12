"Yesterday and today have been great," Nixon said. "Atmosphere here is great. Love the stadium especially. The coaches here, Hugh [Freeze] did a good job getting everybody up here. Excited to see where everything goes for real."

Auburn is hoping that Nixon chooses the Tigers, as they hosted him for a visit Thursday and Friday.

The former North Texas linebacker visited Miami last weekend, wrapped up his visit to Auburn Friday and heads to West Virginia this weekend. After that, it's time for a decision.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Nixon elected to enter the transfer portal after spending five seasons at North Texas. Over his five-year career with the Mean Green, Nixon recorded 246 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

"For me and my goals to get to the league, this was a big thing for me," Nixon said on entering the portal. "Going out and proving that I can do it at the highest level."

If Nixon were to choose Auburn, his position coach would be Josh Aldridge, a guy who Nixon feels knows his stuff.

"Great guy," Nixon said on Aldridge. "He knows what he’s talking about. He’s a good linebacker coach. Excited about everything."

Auburn likes Nixon at the will linebacker position, for his variety of skills.

"They want to use speed, covering ability," Nixon said. "I can get one-on-ones, blitzing abilities and everything, so that’s what they’re looking for out of me."

Nixon spent time reviewing film of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' schemes. He feels it could be a smooth transition.

"Everything I just saw on film, it’s perfect," Nixon said. "I can do everything they want me to do."

The visit to West Virginia is the only thing left on the schedule for Nixon, who's now checked off visits Miami and Auburn, both of which exceeded his expectations. As of now, the Tigers have put themselves in a decent spot.

"It’s up there right now," Nixon said. "Being in Auburn, it’s crazy. You can't beat the SEC."