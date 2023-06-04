Champ Anthony made his first trip to the state of Alabama over the weekend.

The JUCO defensive back was in Auburn for an official visit, as the versatile prospect searches for a new home. Overall, the visit went well.

“Loved the visit, I love the coaches, I love the people around," Anthony said. "I love the facilities, of course. I’ve never seen nothing like it. It had stuff that I’ve never even thought of. It was a great experience, I just really loved it."