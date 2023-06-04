Decision coming soon for JUCO defensive back
Champ Anthony made his first trip to the state of Alabama over the weekend.
The JUCO defensive back was in Auburn for an official visit, as the versatile prospect searches for a new home. Overall, the visit went well.
“Loved the visit, I love the coaches, I love the people around," Anthony said. "I love the facilities, of course. I’ve never seen nothing like it. It had stuff that I’ve never even thought of. It was a great experience, I just really loved it."
Former JUCO defensive back Keionte Scott served as Anthony's player host, while Anthony also familiarized himself with Auburn's coaching staff. Specifically, he spent time with secondary coaches Wesley McGriff and Zac Etheridge.
"Coach Crime [McGriff], that’s a character right there, I’m not gonna lie," Anthony said. "Coach Crime, Coach [Etheridge], I love those guys, I feel like I’ve known them for a minute. Feel like I’ve known them for a long time."
Anthony feels comfortable at all five positions in the secondary and could have a decision at some point in the near future.
."We might have some news for you soon," Anthony said.