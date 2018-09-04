“I wasn’t even going to allow them to hold me out,” Dean said. “I knew I was going to be able to play. I didn’t have any doubts.”

The Auburn junior was willing to do whatever the trainers asked to get on the field against No. 6 Washington including wearing a giant glove.

AUBURN | There was no way Jamel Dean was missing this game.

Dean injured a finger on his right hand during a practice last week when it got caught up in a teammate’s jersey. He’s hoping he won’t have to wear the brace too much longer.

“Hopefully not too long. I want to be able to use both my hands to press,” Dean said.

Even with one good hand, Dean was able to come down with his first career interception on a diving grab on Washington’s second series. The offense converted it into a field goal and a 9-0 lead.

“I just saw an opportunity. He was just trying to throw out of bounds and I knew that was my opportunity to get one,” Dean said. “I was making sure it wasn’t going to hit the ground.”

Dean and Auburn’s defense came up with a number of big plays including a fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter to clinch 21-16 win.

“Everything just came together and we executed as a defense,” Dean said. “We know that defense wins ball games. When you overcome a challenge, that’s probably one of the best feelings ever.”

Auburn returns to action Saturday against Alabama State at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.