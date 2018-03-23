A disastrous opening weekend at the plate made things clear to every player wearing an Auburn uniform: This has to change.

And it did.

The Tigers took two of three games against Alabama last weekend by augmenting its effectiveness in the batter's box. Head coach Mickey Dean sensed that his hitters allowed situational concerns — score, inning, position of runners on base — to muddy their directives.

It's about having a positive impact on Auburn's bottom line regardless of situation.

"You can look at the numbers and you talk about theories and philosophies and talk all you want, but the numbers don’t lie," Dean said. "What it comes down to is just get it done. Not changing your approach because there’s a runner on second or bases loaded or there’s a runner on third base. Don’t change your approach. Don’t change who you are."

Auburn entered its first SEC series at LSU among national leaders in on-base percentage. Things ended poorly; LSU swept the series and conceded exactly one walk versus 27 strikeouts. After a week of Dean imploring his hitters to relax in the batter's box and focus on each at-bat as its own entity, his team rebounded with 18 walks and 15 strikeouts against Alabama.

Those ratios are more in line with Dean's expectations — despite the fact that his team is batting just .175 in six games against SEC opponents so far this season. Outfielder Morgan Podany said simply clinching the series against Alabama provides some important momentum heading into Auburn's home series against Kentucky this weekend.

"Taking the series from Alabama, it flipped us around a little bit coming off a sweep from LSU — obviously not what we wanted," she said. "Coming off a high against Alabama and we know Kentucky is a good team, so we’re going to just stick with what we did against Alabama and keep that fight in us going to Kentucky this weekend."

The Tigers' pitching? Still elite. Auburn currently ranks second among SEC teams (0.03 ERA points behind Georgia) and conceded only 14 hits in 21 innings against Alabama.

The Tigers' defense? That was a major issue at LSU — and one Dean considered his team's most glaring problem. Four errors against Alabama represented only modest statistical progress, though fielding mistakes weren't as costly this time around.

Auburn currently ranks sixth among SEC teams in fielding.

Dean is expecting even better numbers against No. 18 Kentucky.

"Every weekend in the SEC is a Super Regional. What do you have to do in a Super Regional? You have to win two out of three so that makes the game even bigger," Dean said. "If we continue to fight, we’re going to be OK. Our pitching and defense, knock on wood, is going to allow us to have opportunities to win a ballgame. Now it’s just a matter of getting the runs across and doing that. We were able to do that the last two games."

This weekend's series begins tonight at 6 p.m. and continues on Saturday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.). All three games will be available via WatchESPN.com while Saturday's encounter will be televised live on the SEC Network.