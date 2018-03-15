Auburn endured a rare, three-game sweep at LSU last weekend, which is enough to send any coach into a rage. Or perhaps seek shelter in the closest safe space.

Yet Mickey Dean walked away from the carnage with more than a shred of optimism.

"We proved that we can battle, that we have fight in us," Dean said Thursday. "Let’s see what it’s like to fight for seven innings — and not just the last two innings."

The Tigers (25-5, 0-3) struggled in a few important ways in Baton Rouge. Most notably, they hit just .178 against LSU's excellent pitching staff, scored just five runs and drew a grand total of one walk in 101 at-bats. This from a team that was among national leaders in scoring on-base percentage coming into the game.

Dean wasn't surprised by the lack of walks — "take a look at (LSU's numbers; they don’t walk people," he said — but said he noticed his team's concentration lapsing in the batter's box for long stretches of the game.

That's not good enough.

"We always talk about the small things," he said. "The old saying goes that it doesn’t matter until it matters. We figured that out in the three-game series against LSU."

Defense, however, was the more important issue from Dean's perspective. Aside from a controversial call at the plate that gave LSU the win Friday, Auburn was credited with five errors in Baton Rouge. That number doesn't include some bouts of defensive aimlessness that gave LSU baserunners undeserved advantages.

In fact, Dean said he saw some of the same issues during the Tigers' two wins at Southern Miss on Monday. He dedicated more practice time Wednesday toward defensive drills.

"We have things work on — whether we work on them the next day in a doubleheader against Southern Miss or whether we work on them in practice," he said. "We were making the same mistakes in the Southern Miss doubleheader. The difference is that you aren’t facing two All-Ameircans in the circle. Everybody wants to talk about the hitting, that we didn’t score (at LSU). In two of the games, we scored two runs. It wasn’t the hitting. We know that."

Auburn resumes play with a weekend series at home against Alabama. The series begins at 6 o'clock Friday night and will be available via streaming on WatchESPN.com.