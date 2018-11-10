“Ryan Davis is a special player,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He’s meant so much to us during his time here. That’s a big record. He deserves it. He’s a wonderful person, he’s a great competitor and he’s electric with the ball in his hands.”

Davis, a senior, caught a career-high 13 passes for 72 yards in a 27-10 loss at No. 5 Georgia Saturday night, becoming Auburn’s all-time leader in receptions, and combining with quarterback Jarrett Stidham as the most prolific passing and receiving duo in school history.

ATHENS | Ryan Davis now stands alone among Auburn receivers and is part of a duo that has surpassed the famed Sullivan to Beasley.

Davis now has 165 career receptions in his four years at Auburn, passing Courtney Taylor, who caught 153 from 2003-06. Davis moved up to No. 14 in the career receiving yards with 1,477.

“I hope I’ll be remembered as one of the best to come through here, but I’ll leave that to everybody else to decide,” said Davis. “I definitely feel like I came here and left a mark. I feel like I came in here with my own style of play, something different that maybe Auburn receivers haven’t been like. Me also being a smaller receiver as well.

“Hopefully recruits that come in will see that I did it and can come in and do the same thing and do better. You always want to see people do better. Obviously, I hope my records stay up for a long time but you always want to see the program get better.”

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Davis have now connected for 141 career completions, which surpasses the 140 that Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Pat Sullivan and wide receiver Terry Beasley had from 1969-71.

“He’s such a great talent, a great person. I just love being around him,” said Davis of Stidham. “For me and him to have that tandem, it just shows how much work we put in, and in the offseason as well. It’s a testament to both of us, how much we care about it and just the trust factor we have in each other.”

Stidham and Davis will have an opportunity to add to their record totals over the next two regular season games plus a bowl game.

“I gave him a big congratulations on the sidelines,” Stidham said. “He’s worked as hard as anybody could work and he deserves every bit of recognition that is thrown his way. I can’t speak enough about Ryan Davis. He’s the epitome of what an Auburn football player is and what it should look like. I’m blessed to be his teammate.”

The Tigers host Liberty this Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network before playing at Alabama Nov. 24.