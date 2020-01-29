Davis is one of seven returning position starters from last year’s College World Series team. He had his most productive season at the plate last year hitting .290 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 36 RBI as the starting designated hitter.

“Can Conor Davis get on that field and hold down first base to allow us some options and some player development from a DH role of getting at-bats for some other players,” Thompson asked at the start of full-squad workouts.

“It's been good. I've just been trying to work on extra stuff every day, try to work on the stuff I need to to be successful there all season,” Davis said. “At the end of the day, we have a lot infielders who do a great job working hard, and coach (Karl) Nonemaker does a great job, too, so I know I’m going to be prepared to go out there every day and hopefully be successful.”

One of the biggest advantages of Davis playing first base is it opens up a spot at designated hitter for one of the Tigers’ less experienced newcomers. Possibilities at DH include junior John Samuel Shenker, who also plays tight end for the football team, freshman first baseman Johnny Ceccoli and freshmen catchers Nate LaRue and Ryan Dyal.

“There's a bunch of guys who proved themselves in the fall,” Davis said. “Adding John Samuel Shenker, football guy, he's one of the guys that you think you can throw out there. After going through the fall and seeing how the first couple weeks have been, there's a couple freshmen who could compete for that job. Ryan Dial, John Ceccoli, Nate LaRue, those are a couple of guys who come to my mind right away. They just swung the bat well, they seem very mature.

“A bunch of young guys have come in and proved they can swing the bat really well, so I'm excited to see that. But I think Ryan Dial is a big name in that that are a lot of people are excited about around here. He's very consistent and has a very smooth left-handed swing.”

Auburn opens the season with a four-game series against Illinois-Chicago Feb. 14-16 including a Saturday doubleheader.