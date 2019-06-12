“And he can go the other way. He can split the opposite-field gap as well. He’s just become a more polished, experienced hitter.”

“He’s just had so many at-bats now. He’s had to face, whatever you say our the best pitchers in our league, he’s had to face them for two or three years,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “That power is coming. It’s always been in there, it’s just starting to show up more frequently.

The junior designated hitter has become an important power threat in the middle of the lineup with seven home runs. So far this season, Davis has career highs in batting average (.287), doubles (12) and hit his first-ever college triple. His 34 RBI tie his career high.

AUBURN | Conor Davis hit three home runs his first two seasons at Auburn. He’s more than doubled that total this season.

Davis hit his seventh home run of the season against Coastal Carolina, but finished the Atlanta Regional just 1 of 15 at the plate. He turned that around in the Chapel Hill Super Regional, leading the Tigers with a .500 average (6 of 12) in three games against North Carolina including two hits and two runs scored in the decisive 14-7 win Monday that sent the Tigers to their first College World Series in 22 years.

“I think just the biggest part for me was resetting from the Atlanta Regional. I didn’t do that well there but I didn’t let that affect me going to the Super Regional,” Davis said. “It’s a new season, new opportunity for us. My biggest things was resetting mentally and just keeping my approach I’ve been having all year, which has led to success this year better than I have the last two years. Just keeping the same routine, same mentality led to some success in Chapel Hill.”

Davis credits his increased power numbers to strength and conditioning coach Chris Joyner and AU’s staff including hitting coach Gabe Gross.

“I finally found some stuff that works for me and being able to do that, has been good for me,” Davis said. “I’ve been hitting the weight room hard too, working a lot with C.J., our trainer, maintaining my body weight, my muscle mass throughout the season. I think a big part of that has been a credit to him and a credit to our coaches for helping me find a consistent routine that lets me be successful and keep a consistent swing.”

Davis, who plans to return for his senior season, has also developed into a key team leader.

“I would say right now Conor is really galvanizing himself as a leader of our ball club,” Thompson said. “He’s leading, he’s getting big hits for us right now. I’m so excited to have him back. This club is going to Omaha without a senior on scholarship. It’s incredible.”

The players and coaches departed for Omaha Wednesday morning. They’ll get some important practices in as they prepare for their opening game against Mississippi State along with attending a MLB game between Detroit and Kansas City Thursday night.

“Going to Omaha, I’m just excited,” Davis said. “It’s the first time since 1997 so I think everybody at Auburn is very excited. We’re just ready to get out there. I think we’re going to have a couple of days of just minimal baseball stuff, but we’re going to enjoy every experience we get up there and hopefully Sunday night, it all comes back like it was in Chapel Hill.”

First pitch at TD Ameritrade Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Sunday night on ESPN2.