“Just the brotherhood relationship that I was able to get while I was here. Just to experience different things, experience college, graduate,” said Davis of what stands out the most from his four years at Auburn. “I got to do a lot of things and break records when I was here. That was real big for me, and this experience changed my life.”

Three years later he leaves Auburn with a degree in communications and as one of the best wide receivers in school history. The senior played his final game in Friday’s Music City Bowl, finishing with five catches to extend his school record to 178 career receptions.

His finest moment came in the 2017 Iron Bowl when he set career highs with 11 receptions for 139 yards to lead the Tigers to a 26-14 win over then-No. 1 Alabama.

“Oh, yeah. Always. Obviously, Alabama and so much being at stake and breaking the record and getting to the SEC Championship Game and winning the division that game and having like 139 yards and 11 catches, that was a big game. I really didn't get a chance to think about it until after that game. But in the moment, everyone was just going well. That's definitely one of my special memories,” Davis said.

Davis finished with 178 catches for 1,555 yards and seven touchdowns. His 84 catches in 2017 are a school single-season record. He connected with quarterback Jarrett Stidham on 154 passes to become the most productive pass tandem in Auburn history.

“He’s earned every bit of it. He really has,” Stidham said. “I’m just happy to be a small part of that. Ryan is a tremendous person and tremendous players, so everything that’s thrown his way, he absolutely deserves, and he deserves all the recognition for it.”

Davis’ final catch came on a short shovel pass from Stidham, which he took five yards for a touchdown, powering over a Purdue defender at the 1-yard line for Auburn’s final touchdown in a 63-14 route.

“I was determined. I said, 'I'm going to get in.' It didn't matter who was there. I was going to find a way in,” Davis said. “Coach Malzahn called it and gave me an opportunity to score in my last game. I appreciate him for doing that. And I appreciate everybody else out there.

“It felt great, just getting back in my happy place. Getting in the end zone, that's where I belong. Just to get back there and get that feeling again, I'm glad I got to do it in front of Auburn fans one last time.”

Davis will play in the East-West Shrine game Jan. 19 in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Fla. Then comes the NFL Draft April 25-27. While Davis is looking forward to the next step in his playing career, he’s confident with the talented group of receivers that Auburn will return next season.

“I feel like this position group is going to be great, even better after I'm gone. I'm passing the torch to those guys,” Davis said. “I know Darius Slayton is going to be the leader of that group. Everybody knows the expectations and how we're going to play and what it takes to play at a high level.”