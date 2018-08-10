Davis laughs off secondary concerns
AUBURN | Don’t tell Deshaun Davis that Auburn’s secondary is a weak spot.
The senior linebacker views it as quite the opposite.
“I always laughed when people said our back end was going to struggle or the it was the lacking part of our defense. We have guys back there that are able to make plays,” Davis said.
They certainly made plays Thursday in the Tigers’ opening scrimmage with three interceptions — all by reserve players. Jayvaughn Myers, John Broussard and Traivon Leonard all had picks for a defense that’s put an emphasis on creating turnovers this fall.
“They were able to make plays and they came up and made some big tackles in the box,” Davis said. “I think it’s a good confidence booster to see that they’re actually able to make those plays.”
While it’s not set in stone just yet, the first-team secondary has worked together throughout most of the spring and preseason with Jamel Dean and Noah Igbinoghene at cornerback, Javaris Davis at nickel and Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas at safety. Davis will also play corner while Jordyn Peters should see a lot of playing time at nickel and dime.
The coaches have been able to build up a lot of depth during the offseason with freshmen safeties Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday working with the second-team, and freshmen Christian Tutt and Roger McCreary along with junior John Broussard rotating in at cornerback.
“Dean is a freak of nature,” Davis said. “Javaris made a lot of plays for us last year and was a freshman All-SEC. Daniel Thomas is a big-bodied safety who can come up and tackle, but he has the speed and ability to cover receivers.
“(Dinson) is the brains of the operation back there, Jeremiah, he makes a lot of plays with the ball in the air. He has great ball skills. I’m not worried at all and I don’t know how a lot of other people are. That’s just the outlook of it.”
Dinson has been in an orange jersey throughout fall camp to protect his shoulder but did participate in the scrimmage. Igbinoghene was held out of the scrimmage for a minor injury but is expected back soon.
Auburn will practice again Friday and hold Fan Day Saturday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. CT at the indoor practice facility.
