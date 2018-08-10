“I always laughed when people said our back end was going to struggle or the it was the lacking part of our defense. We have guys back there that are able to make plays,” Davis said.

They certainly made plays Thursday in the Tigers’ opening scrimmage with three interceptions — all by reserve players. Jayvaughn Myers, John Broussard and Traivon Leonard all had picks for a defense that’s put an emphasis on creating turnovers this fall.

“They were able to make plays and they came up and made some big tackles in the box,” Davis said. “I think it’s a good confidence booster to see that they’re actually able to make those plays.”

While it’s not set in stone just yet, the first-team secondary has worked together throughout most of the spring and preseason with Jamel Dean and Noah Igbinoghene at cornerback, Javaris Davis at nickel and Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas at safety. Davis will also play corner while Jordyn Peters should see a lot of playing time at nickel and dime.

The coaches have been able to build up a lot of depth during the offseason with freshmen safeties Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday working with the second-team, and freshmen Christian Tutt and Roger McCreary along with junior John Broussard rotating in at cornerback.