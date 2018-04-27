Carlton Davis will begin his professional career where his high-school career ended — in the state of Florida.

The Auburn cornerback was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round (No. 63 overall) Friday night. A long, physical player who was an every-down presence for three seasons, Davis ended his college career with 32 starts and 138 tackles.

Davis was recruited to Auburn by Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson, who believed the Norland High product would become the most physical and intimidating cornerback in the Southeastern Conference. They lured him away from a commitment to Ohio State with talk of All-Conference and All-American seasons.

Muschamp and Robinson ultimately were correct; Davis was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2017 and a second-team All-American selection as well.