AUBURN | Conor Davis turned one of his worst games into one of Auburn’s biggest wins of the season with one swing of the bat. Davis slapped a two-out, bases-loaded single into left field to score Will Holland from third base and give the 23rd-ranked Tigers a 6-5 walk-off win over No. 17 Ole Miss in the 10th inning of the rubber game of the series Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park. “It’s crazy,” said Davis of being mobbed by his teammates after the hit. “Just seeing all the guys come and the excitement on their faces, I’m just glad I could be the one to do that. But I think anyone of our nine hitters could have been in that situation and done the same thing.”

Davis celebrates the walk-off win with Auburn assistant Karl Nonemaker. Meredith Kramer/Auburn athletics

The Rebels took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI double by Tyler Keenan. Matt Scheffler led off the bottom of the inning with a single and moved to second on a 12-pitch walk by Will Holland. A perfect bunt single by Ryan Bliss down the third base line loaded the bases with no outs. Judd Ward tied the game on a ground ball to first base as the throw home pulled the catcher off the bag for an error. With the bases still loaded and no outs, Parker Caracci struck out the next two batters to bring up Davis, who came into the at-bat 0 of 4 with three strikeouts. Davis had an eight-pitch at-bat against Caracci in Friday’s 5-3 loss before popping up to second base. This time, Davis bounced Caracci’s first pitch through the left side of the infield to drive in the winning run. “Just the moment built itself up and if it came back to me, I wanted to face him again,” Davis said. “If it came back to me, I wasn’t going to miss the pitch again so I hopped on that first pitch." Auburn improves to 26-14 overall and 10-8 in the SEC, winning a conference series for the first time since taking 2 of 3 from South Carolina March 29-31. “What I tried to draw out with our team is that maybe Matt Scheffler’s 14-pitch at-bat yesterday when Caracci came in the ballgame might have allowed us to get to the finish line and Conor Davis getting an opportunity to get that hit. We’ve got to keep learning all these little fine lessons within, but it was a great series,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. Cody Greenhill (1-1) picked up the win allowing two runs on three hits in 3.0 innings. Auburn entered the ninth leading 4-3 before Cooper Johnson led off the inning with a solo home run to send the game into extra innings.