“I just played hard,” said Davidson, who had three tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and blocked a field goal in a 31-16 win over Ole Miss. “I mean, I really can't say too much about it. Just having fun, you know, and just playing for Auburn.”

In between, the junior defensive end had one of the best games of his Auburn career.

AUBURN | Marlon Davidson walked into Vaught-Hemingway with a boot on his left foot and walked out in the same boot.

The blocked punt, which came on the Rebels opening drive, was actually the third-straight for Davidson.

“That’s a special deal. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard of that,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “That was one of the impact plays in the game. They drove down and we blocked the field goal and got some momentum. I think we scored and they were behind from that point. It was a huge play in the game. He’s a force. That’s really something.”

Davidson has found a different way to block a field goal each week. Against Mississippi State he used his right hand, against Tennessee his left arm and against Ole Miss his left hand. The last Auburn player to block three in an entire season was Alton Moore in 2001.

“That’s kind of Marlon’s niche now,” linebacker Deshaun Davis said. “We line up, everybody looks at him, and be like, ‘go block it.’ The way we look at it, though, field goal blocking is not a down off. That’s a snap, it’s graded as a snap.

“He takes pride in going to block field goals, he takes pride in being one of those guys that’s going to make game changing plays for us.”

Davidson’s injured ankle kept in out of practice for most of the last week and it was a game-time decision on whether he’d start for a 34th time in his career. But there was no way Davidson wasn’t playing against the Rebels, especially with the Tigers coming off two-straight conference losses.

“I mean, I play with passion. I play with a lot of passion. I don't want to get big, I don't want to sit out of games, I don't want to sit out of practice — none of that,” Davidson said. “I had all that anger built up inside me with the past weeks and the losses. It was time to come out and play like Auburn. I think now that we came out of our shell, we're going to turn this thing around.”

Auburn returns to action Nov. 3 against No. 16 Texas A&M in Jordan-Hare Stadium.