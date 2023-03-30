AUBURN | Auburn’s new coaching staff gave its players a clean slate. An opportunity to compete for starting spots regardless of previous experience. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t enter spring practice with certain expectations. They’ve seen the film. They’ve watched the group go through winter workouts and spent plenty of time with them in meeting rooms. Some players have defied those expectations over the first four weeks of spring drills including sophomore running back Damari Alston.

Alston is preparing to take on a much bigger role this fall. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“He’s got really good vision. I think he’s learning to be more patient within his running style. And then when he hits it, he’s got a really good gear,” said first-year offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. “I’ve thought from the start of spring camp, he’s the guy that’s probably surprised me a little bit more out of the running back room than anybody. “From day one, I thought he had a pretty good feel with what we were trying to do in the run game, with seeing it, setting up blocks and still had that physicality about him. But the speed that he brings, man, he’s got gears in there.” Alston’s has played so well this spring, he’s even caught the attention of the Tigers’ receiving corps. “Damari, he’s become a more patient back,” said wideout Camden Brown, who signed with Alston in the 2022 class. “From him coming in from last year to this year, he’s got a little bit more calm. He’s most definitely gotten more shiftier as well. He’ll break two to three runs each day at practice.” Alston credits his improvement to the work he’s put in during the offseason, setting a goal to become bigger, stronger and faster. “I’ve been working my tail off to just improve in those areas because I’m playing some big-boy ball in the SEC,” said Alston. “I’m just getting ready for that and I feel like by fall I’ll definitely be ready.”