Alston’s ‘got gears in there’
AUBURN | Auburn’s new coaching staff gave its players a clean slate. An opportunity to compete for starting spots regardless of previous experience.
But that doesn’t mean they didn’t enter spring practice with certain expectations. They’ve seen the film. They’ve watched the group go through winter workouts and spent plenty of time with them in meeting rooms.
Some players have defied those expectations over the first four weeks of spring drills including sophomore running back Damari Alston.
“He’s got really good vision. I think he’s learning to be more patient within his running style. And then when he hits it, he’s got a really good gear,” said first-year offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. “I’ve thought from the start of spring camp, he’s the guy that’s probably surprised me a little bit more out of the running back room than anybody.
“From day one, I thought he had a pretty good feel with what we were trying to do in the run game, with seeing it, setting up blocks and still had that physicality about him. But the speed that he brings, man, he’s got gears in there.”
Alston’s has played so well this spring, he’s even caught the attention of the Tigers’ receiving corps.
“Damari, he’s become a more patient back,” said wideout Camden Brown, who signed with Alston in the 2022 class. “From him coming in from last year to this year, he’s got a little bit more calm. He’s most definitely gotten more shiftier as well. He’ll break two to three runs each day at practice.”
Alston credits his improvement to the work he’s put in during the offseason, setting a goal to become bigger, stronger and faster.
“I’ve been working my tail off to just improve in those areas because I’m playing some big-boy ball in the SEC,” said Alston. “I’m just getting ready for that and I feel like by fall I’ll definitely be ready.”
Alston is competing at one of AU’s strongest and deepest position even with the loss of three-year starter Tank Bigsby. Junior Jarquez Hunter, who has rushed for 1,268 yards and 10 touchdowns in two years, is the heir apparent.
USF transfer Brian Battie joined the group in January and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back, Jeremiah Cobb, is expected to enroll at the end of May.
“We know what Jarquez is going to bring and how tough he is and the physicality that he brings and being able to catch the ball out of the backfield and do those things,” said Montgomery. “But I think all of those guys are bringing the same thing to the table and I’ve been really impressed with that room.
“I think they’ve got a chance to have a really special season when we all get it going in the right direction and they’re going to be a vital, vital, vital part of what we are.”
The Tigers will hold their 12th practice of the spring Friday afternoon. The A-Day game is April 8.