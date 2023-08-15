AUBURN | Damari Alston had a pretty good freshman campaign last fall playing behind both Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. With Bigsby off to play for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, Alston knew he would have a bigger role this fall. But just taking a step or two forward wasn’t enough for the Atlanta, Ga., native. “In the offseason I was like, ‘I’ve just got to be different.’ If I want to get to the goals that I’m trying to achieve, I literally have to be different,” said Alston. “I have to do things that other people aren’t doing at specific times. I have to take the next step. I’m doing what’s required, but I’m also going to do a little bit more.

Alston breaks loose for a long run during a practice this fall. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“You’re going to see me, most of the times I’m the last one off the field. That’s just how I roll. I’ve got to be different. I want to go to the league, I want to be great in the league, and I think that just takes a next level of drive. That’s just how I approached this offseason.” That mentality and the hard work that followed certainly caught the eye of first-year coach Hugh Freeze right away. While Alston has excelled on the practice field during fall camp, it’s the amount of work he puts in off the field that impresses Freeze the most. “He’s been one of the leaders,” said Freeze. “If you ask the team who one of the leaders are in that locker room right now. He was elected to the culture council unanimously. That speaks as high as any mark you could give when your team says this is a guy that drives the culture that we want.” On the field, Alston probably had the biggest play of preseason practice when he broke loose for an approximately 65-yard touchdown run in Saturday’s scrimmage.