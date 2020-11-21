AuburnSports - D.J. steps up for an injured Tank

Stepping in for the injured Bigsby, Williams rushed 66 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 11 carries to help No. 23 Auburn to a 30-17 win over Tennessee.

But he was ready and waiting for him opportunity to step up, and his time came Saturday night in Jordan-Stadium.

AUBURN | With Shaun Shivers opening the season as the starter and Tank Bigsby emerging as the star at running back, D.J. Williams’ production had slipped from his freshman season.

“It was very good for DJ to get out there and have a lot of big runs,” Shivers said. “I was happy for him when he got into the end zone. He’s been hurt most of the season and hasn’t really been playing. Now that he’s back and scored a touchdown I’m real happy for him. I’m excited just to have him back.”

Williams, who rushed for 400 yards and two touchdowns last season, came into the night with just 117 yards on 21 carries in six games including two he didn’t have a carry.

“Honestly, I’ve been banged up a lot. It hasn’t gone how I’ve wanted it to,” said Williams. “But I’m back, so, watching them guys, you just learn different stuff. So it’s been pretty good.”

Shivers added 65 yards on 14 carries, but the Tigers finished with just 165 rushing yards in the game and were held under 200 for the first time since a loss to Georgia Oct. 3.

“Yeah, we knew both those guys could get it done in a big game,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Throughout their careers, both those guys have played real well; Shivers and D.J. Williams have both played well. It didn't surprise us at all. Those are both really quality backs.”

Bigsby gained 14 yards on his first two carries of the game before heading to the sidelines early in the first quarter. He returned for a 10-yard run in the second quarter, but couldn’t continue and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Tigers play at No. 1 Alabama in the 85th Iron Bowl next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.