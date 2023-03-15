“Press coverage,” said James. “That’s a big thing we do here at Auburn. It’s what’s known at Auburn. Auburn defense, those corners are going to be up on the line and in your face.

AUBURN | Ron Roberts is implementing his aggressive style of defense this spring and that means changes at every position including cornerback.

“We’re working on getting our hands on the receivers off the line. We’ve been working a lot of off-coverage as well. Just more of getting our hands on receivers when we’re in press because that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

James, who joins senior Nehemiah Pritchett as returning starters at corner, is also getting work at nickel where Roberts requires versatile players that can excel in coverage, run support and even some pass rushing situations.

“I want to get in that nickel spot some this year. I love nickel,” said James. “That’s versatility and just showing you can do different things.

“You’re going to have to get your hands dirty and get into the box some at nickel.”

James, who transferred from Oregon last summer, had an opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft after last season. He has no regrets electing to return for a fifth year.

“Auburn is a family. This school is a family. They have treated me like family since I got recruited here,” said James. “I trust Auburn. I feel like my best interest and the best situation for me was to come back to school for another year."

Auburn will practice Wednesday afternoon and hold a situational scrimmage Friday.