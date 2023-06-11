Coen Echols is shooting to have a decision somewhat soon. The 6-foot-3 offensive line target out of Katy, Texas, took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend and has two more scheduled for June. His trip to Auburn left him impressed, especially with the culture surrounding the staff and their players. "It’s a lot closer than a lot of schools," Echos said. "It’s different here. I can feel that."

Coen Echols took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Family feel and culture is an important factor for Echols, who spent most of the weekend bonding with coaches and players. He gained valuable insight into the program from players, based on the way they spoke of the coaching staff. "I can tell they’re great guys on and off the field," Echols said. "They treat their players the way they should be treated. The players told me themselves that they loved their coaches. It’s a lot better than the last staff is what they told me. They said they’re going for a national championships this year." Echols' position coach and primary recruiter, Jake Thornton, got similar reviews. "He’s a great guy. That’s all the players talked about — how much of a great guy he is," Echols said of Thornton. "He makes you want to work harder. They told me that he’s a lot better than the original coach. That coach was a little iffy. They love Jake."