"We call it an enrichment, which is we're being enriched, so just trying to make each other better," Deal said. "That's all it is. Just when you don't do something, there's always consequences in life."

It is all part of what has been deemed the Culture Council, a group of leaders that Freeze and his coaching staff count on to show up daily, inspire the younger guys, and, when necessary, hand out punishments when a player isn't living up to the expectations. Though talking to Deal, he doesn't like the word punishment when making others run the stairs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The tight end uses another word.

Luke Deal, Eugene Asante and 10 other veteran Auburn players put together a presentation for Hugh Freeze on what the core values should be for this year's team. The Auburn head coach approved it, and the norms for the 2024 Tigers were put in place.

The council's presentation didn't come easy, according to Deal. The players put in "hours and hours and days and days" to develop what they thought would drive the program's culture for the better. The sixth-year senior has already seen positives come from the council's presence.

"You see some guys that normally would not be bought in right now that are bought in, that want to do the right thing, that are changing their habits and certain things that they do, and that's refreshing, and that's rewarding if you're putting in that kind of work, which it's a lot right now," Deal said.

Asante, who decided to return for another season on the Plains, goes even further into what the council's responsibilities are.

"We developed a culture council of guys that I truly admire, guys that do it the right way, guys that want to put their best foot forward for Auburn," he said. "And we're trying to set the standard for how every day is supposed to be implemented. It's a very strict regimen; in no ways is it easy. Football is not easy, truthfully, and we have to do that to become a more disciplined team so that we get the results that everybody deserves and that we feel like we deserve in the fall."

So, how is it working so far? According to Freeze, it's helped in one significant way: the lists he is used to getting.

"That's probably the most improvement when I say accountability… these lists are way down," the coach said. "There's nobody turning an eye to them anymore.

"I really think player-led teams are the best teams. Our culture council that was elected by our team has done an incredible job of setting the standard to which they expect things to be."