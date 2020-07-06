AuburnSports - Countdown: No. 2 Seth Williams

AUBURN | The votes from our subscribers and moderators are in as we continue our Top 20 with one of the SEC’s top wide receivers.

VOTES: Jay G (1), BMatt (2), J Lee (3), Nate (4), Bunker (2)

Entering his junior season, Seth Williams already ranks among the top 20 in Auburn career receptions and touchdowns, and will have an opportunity to build on that in a big way this season with a second-year starter at quarterback and a new offensive coordinator with a history of productive passing attacks. He was a difference-maker the moment he arrived in 2018, starting nine games and earning Freshman All-SEC honors with 26 receptions for 534 yards and five touchdowns. He led the conference averaging 20.5 yards per reception.

Williams built on that last fall with 59 receptions for 830 yards and eight touchdowns. In 25 career games with 16 starts, Williams has 85 catches for 1,364 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's shown a knack for big plays including a 62-yard catch at Ole Miss and the game-winning touchdown reception against Texas A&M in 2018, and the game-winning touchdown catch against Oregon, 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Mississippi State and a 48-yard touchdown catch at Arkansas in 2019. He has an opportunity to become only the third 1,000-yard receiver in Auburn history and the first since Ronney Daniels in 1999.

WHY NO. 1 (Jay G): I'm surprised to be in this position, frankly.

Seth Williams is Auburn's best player. Isn't that obvious? He's a bona fide, top-tier wideout who creates an extreme mismatch every time he's on the field. He's fast, sure, but what separates this 6-foot-3 junior is his ability win aerial challenges with surprising regularity. In a sense, he's an amalgam of the Tigers' best wideouts of the past generation — Sammie Coates' body control but without the easy drops, Darvin Adams' elite pass-catching ability with more explosiveness, Ryan Davis' ability to find space with the ability to break forceful tackles.

Williams finished 8th among SEC wideouts in yardage last year. That's not an impressive feat per se, but seven of those guys (barring Elijah Moore from Ole Miss) had experienced, established quarterbacks throwing them the ball. LSU's Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa was a Heisman finalist. Texas A&M's Kellen Mond was in his third season as a starter.

Williams collaborated with a true freshman. Yes, Bo Nix's first season behind center must be considered a major success. He was better than I expected and should have at least two great seasons ahead of him in an Auburn uniform. Still, Malzahn all but forced Nix to search exclusively for primary receivers and that limited Williams' opportunities.

With Nix now a year older and Chad Morris in command of the Tigers' offense (along with quarterback development), Williams has a chance to crack 1,000 yards assuming good health. And he may well exceed that figure.

Don't let Williams' low-key, laissez-faire attitude fool you. He's a fighter, an elite athlete and a supremely skilled wideout. He's also the Tigers' top player right now.

