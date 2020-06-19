AuburnSports - Countdown: No. 16 Eli Stove

AUBURN | The votes from our subscribers and moderators are in as we continue our Top 20 with a talented wide receiver that could thrive in Auburn’s new offense.

Eli Stove is like a lot of players outside the top five of this ranking in that he has the potential for a big 2020 if everything comes together. For Stove, that means staying healthy and becoming a key part of what should be a ramped up passing attack under new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Stove had an impressive start to his college career combining for 935 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in his first two years at Auburn. He had a 78-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Arkansas game as a freshman in 2016, and scored touchdowns on a 4-yard run against Texas A&M and a 7-yard run against UCF the following year.

A spring ACL injury limited Stove to just three games and three receptions in 2018, but he bounced back for his best receiving year last fall with 37 catches for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He added his fourth-career rushing touchdown.

Stove, who has played in 42 career games with 22 starts, is a favorite to be one of Auburn’s starting wide receivers this fall and potentially a big-play threat. Anthony Schwartz has taken on the speed sweep duties and Seth Williams should be quarterback Bo Nix’s top target, but Stove could fill an important role similar to that of Terrell Zachery or Ricardo Louis.

WHY NO. 10 (BMatt): I’ve got Stove higher in my rankings because I think he’s a better pass catcher than most give him credit for and I really like his big-play potential. Plus, he should be even better physically in 2020 now that he’s two and a half years removed from ACL surgery.

Another good reason to be high on Stove for 2020 is Morris and Nix. He’s never had the opportunity to play in a pass-first offense and Nix is a perfect quarterback to run the show. A lot of defenses will have to key on Williams and they’ll certainly have to account for Schwartz’s speed, giving Stove plenty of opportunities to shine.

