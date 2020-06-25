AuburnSports - Countdown: No. 11 Christian Tutt

AUBURN | The votes from our subscribers and moderators are in as we continue our Top 20 with Auburn’s lone returning starter in the secondary.

VOTES: Jay G (8), BMatt (9), J Lee (19), Nate (11), Bunker (10)

Christian Tutt has been a constant in Auburn’s secondary since he arrived as a true freshman in 2018. He was part of the playing rotation at cornerback his first season, starting twice and providing some big plays including an interception and 23-yard return against Southern Miss, a sack against Texas A&M and career-high six tackles at Georgia. He also returned a punt 28 yards against the Aggies.

A year later, Tutt put together a strong sophomore season after earning the starting nickel position. He started 12 games, he totaled 32 tackles, 4.0 tackles-for-loss, one sack and two interceptions. He had a sack and forced a fumble at Florida, returned an interception 57 yards against Ole Miss and returned a fumble eight yards and an interception 26 yards against Samford. Tutt also averaged 13.6 yards on 23 punt returns, which ranked fifth nationally.

Tutt will enter his junior season as a probable starter at either nickel or cornerback, and one of the nation’s best punt returners.

WHY NO. 8 (Jay G): The push toward three- and four-receiver sets has breathed new life into the nickel position, which was a niche role 20 years ago. Now that player has perhaps the most difficult, full-time job of them all — defend slot receivers in coverage and be able to provide meaningful support against the run.

As such, a good nickel is extremely valuable. And Auburn has a very good one in Tutt, who improved dramatically last season in terms of reaction time and overall power. He's always been an aggressive hitter, but he finished with more tackles last season. Tutt was credited with only four missed tackles according to PFF, which is excellent considering he logged more than 500 snaps and was in on 52 stops.

Casual observers were frustrated with him in games against Georgia and Alabama. He was the closest man in coverage during the first quarter against UGA's Dominick Blaylock — a play that went for 51 yards and a touchdown. Tutt also struggled to stick with Jaylen Waddle during the Iron Bowl and conceded a pair of long touchdowns.

(To be fair, Waddle probably was the nation's best slot receiver last season.)

Yes, Tutt lacks elite acceleration and quickness. That's why he's a nickel back and not a cornerback. Still, he's fast enough against most slot receivers, plays with aggression, hits hard, wraps up, has nearly limitless stamina and follows coordinator Kevin Steele's instructions better than almost anyone. That's an outstanding player — and one I believe should be in the Top 10 overall.

