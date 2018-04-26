“I think we have a chance to have a whole lot of guys drafted, possibly more than any other year in school history since they went to a seven-round draft so very excited to watch these guys do their thing,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

The Tigers, who have never had more than five players selected since the NFL Draft went to a seven-round format in 1994, could have as many as eight to 10 former players picked this weekend.

While no Auburn players are expected to be selected in Thursday night’s first round, cornerback Carlton Davis has been mentioned as a potential first day pick in the months leading up to the draft.

Currently, mock drafts on NFL.com project Davis as a likely second-round pick. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday.

“As a person and as a player, a passionate guy for the game,” said Davis of what he’ll bring to an NFL franchise. “A hard worker, somebody who is going to come and be consistent emotionally and physically on the field. I bring a lot of things to the table that most corners can’t bring, especially length and being able to press every down and being able to disrupt timing. I feel like I’m one of the best corners in the draft at that.”

Joining Davis as potential second day picks are running back Kerryon Johnson and offensive lineman Braden Smith. Johnson was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for a conference-best 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns on 285 carries.

Smith was named first-team All-SEC and won the SEC Jacobs Blocking Award this past season, ending his Auburn career with 41 career starts.

“Braden Smith is one of the best offensive linemen that I’ve ever coached,” Malzahn said. “He’s so consistent. He’s powerful. He’s athletic. He’s smart, he’s durable. He’s got a chance to be a big-time at the next level.”

While Davis and Johnson are leaving after their junior seasons, Smith opted to return for his senior season last year. Looking back, Smith is pleased with the decision.

“I think it really helped me as a player and also coming back, we had a great season this year, I felt like,” Smith said. “And it’s always important to come back for the education. I got my degree now, I graduated, so that’s going to take me throughout life because football is going to last as long as it lets you.”

It’s possible that pass-rush specialist Jeff Holland or even kicker Daniel Carlson could hear their names called Friday night although most projections have them going in the fourth through seventh rounds, which will be held on Saturday.

Defensive backs Tray Matthews and Stephen Roberts, linebacker Tre’ Williams, offensive lineman Austin Golson and perhaps running back Kamryn Pettway could also be picked up on day three.

The 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is available on three networks — ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and FOX. The first round is Thursday at 7 p.m. CT, rounds two and three get underway Friday at 6 p.m. and the last four round will begin Saturday at 11 a.m.