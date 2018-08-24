AUBURN — It's probably premature, sure, but even Gus Malzahn willingly considered the notion.

Auburn's 2018 class finished at No. 12 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings. That was a slight improvement from the year before, but a decline from each of the other three recruiting classes — in terms of rankings — under Malzahn. When it comes to production, however, the most recent incoming group has had one of the better first fall camps.

The wide receivers have received plenty of hype. The running backs will be involved in the offense. The defensive backs have been a much-needed addition. The linebackers and defensive linemen have impressed in senior-laden position groups.

So Malzahn was asked: Is this your best freshman class ever?

He didn't dismiss the idea immediately. He just wants a little bit more proof.

"It could be. I’d rather wait a little bit until we see a game or two just to be fair, but it’s one of the best as far as talent up to this point," Malzahn said. "I'll tell you what: You can tell they’re talented. I’ll say that first. I like them. They got character. They got talent."

This isn't standard Malzahn coach-speak.

Auburn is a week and a half away from playing No. 6 Washington in Atlanta. The Tigers have plenty returning starters/playmakers, especially at wide receiver and defensive back. But to see guys such as Matthew Hill, Seth Williams, Asa Martin, Smoke Monday, Jamien Sherwood and Shaun Shivers in some role has become an expectation more than an consideration.

Malzahn agrees.

"You’re going to see quite a few of those young guys on the field the first game, and they’ll grow as they get more experience, but they’re a very talented group and excited to watch how they progress throughout the year," Malzahn said. "The fact that we’re going to have quite a few young guys that first game out on the field, and I think you’ll see quite a few young guys actually touching the ball. Of course, that stresses me, you know, that ball security. We’ve got to do a super job with that when they have the ball in their hands.