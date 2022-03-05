Coronation in Neville Arena

AUBURN | Just one day after its dedication, Neville Arena witnessed the coronation.

No. 5 Auburn beat South Carolina 82-71 to finish the regular season undefeated at home and clinch the outright 2022 SEC Championship. The Tigers will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament and play at 11 a.m. CT in the quarterfinals Friday in Tampa, Fla.

"We're obviously very excited about our championship," said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. "The third in four years says a lot about our program, the commitment this University has had to our basketball program, our incredible fanbase that travels with us, the Jungle that gives us this unbelievable home-court advantage.

"For 24 hours later to be able to celebrate a championship here after that ceremony was very significant. It's all about our players. To be 15-3 in this league says they came to play every night."