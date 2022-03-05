Coronation in Neville Arena
AUBURN | Just one day after its dedication, Neville Arena witnessed the coronation.
No. 5 Auburn beat South Carolina 82-71 to finish the regular season undefeated at home and clinch the outright 2022 SEC Championship. The Tigers will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament and play at 11 a.m. CT in the quarterfinals Friday in Tampa, Fla.
"We're obviously very excited about our championship," said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. "The third in four years says a lot about our program, the commitment this University has had to our basketball program, our incredible fanbase that travels with us, the Jungle that gives us this unbelievable home-court advantage.
"For 24 hours later to be able to celebrate a championship here after that ceremony was very significant. It's all about our players. To be 15-3 in this league says they came to play every night."
Auburn finishes the regular season 27-4 overall and 15-3 in the conference. The 15 SEC wins are a program record.
The Tigers led by 17 points at halftime and maintained that double-digit lead for the majority of the second half before the Gamecocks were able to cut it to 78-71 with 1:17 left.
USC missed its final three field goal attempts and AU made 4 of 6 free throws to close out the win.
Jabari Smith led Auburn with 21 points on 5 of 12 shooting. He had six rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and made 8 of 8 free throws.
"That's why I came here, to win," said Smith. "I thought this school would put me in the best position to win. I'm not surprised that we won it. It feels good. I just want to keep going."
K.D. Johnson had 18 points, Walker Kessler 11 and Wendell Green 10. Kessler added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks while Green had seven assists and no turnovers.
The SEC Tournament in Amalie Arena begins Wednesday with the bottom four seeds playing each other.