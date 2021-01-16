AuburnSports - Cornelius joins Harsin's staff

Bryan Harsin didn't travel far to find his next wideouts coach.

The job has gone to Cornelius Williams, a 33-year-old Hoover native who has spent the past six seasons working at Troy. He's been coaching outside receivers — the same position he played during his four years wearing the Trojans' uniform.

"Cornelius is a great fit for the staff we are assembling," Harsin said. "He's a strong teacher of the game on the field and has been developing recruiting ties in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi during his time at Troy. As a Birmingham native, and his state of Alabama roots, he understands what Auburn football is all about and the type of player and high character individuals we want bring in and develop. I'm excited to see his energy and passion for the game guide our wide receiver room."

Williams also has coached wideouts at UAB, Jacksonville State and Murray State.

"I'm very thankful to Coach Harsin for the opportunity to join his staff at Auburn," Williams said. "I'm humbled and very appreciative that he believes in me. I know what kind of culture that Coach Harsin wants to build at Auburn with his thought process, attention to detail and desire to work hard. I've worked with coaches like that in the past and I love that culture and approach. I'm hungry to get to work and continue to grow and develop under his leadership. Growing up in this state, I know Auburn is a special place and I can't wait to be a part of it and get to work."

As a coach at Troy, Williams recruited the state of Alabama with an emphasis on Birmingham.

Williams was a four-year letterman for the Trojans from 2006-09 and helped lead Troy to a combined 26-3 Sun Belt Conference record. He finished his Trojan career with 63 receptions for 764 yards and seven touchdowns.

A standout at Hoover High School, Williams helped lead the Buccaneers to four consecutive Alabama 6A state championships and a combined 56-3 record. He was named all-state his senior year after setting a school record with 77 receptions for 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Williams graduated from Troy University in 2010 with a degree in sport and fitness management. He is married to the former Kiley Miller from Little Rock, Ark., and the couple has two daughters, Ellis and Wynn, and one son, Maverick.