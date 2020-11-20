AuburnSports - Confidences and concerns: Tennessee game

Below are what I’m confident in and what I’m concerned about in regards to the Auburn’s game against Tennessee.

AUBURN | It’s been three weeks since Auburn last played as Tennessee visits Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time since its 2018 upset. The Tigers are coming off a blowout win over LSU while also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak while the Volunteers have lost four consecutive games.

CONFIDENCES

** Gus Malzahn has talked all season about the importance of dealing with adversity and being able to adapt. Well, that time has come and his players should be well prepared and believe in themselves.

** Tennessee will show up with a sense of urgency knowing a win Saturday could turn their season around. The Volunteers will also have confidence knowing they pulled off a similar upset two years ago.

** This will be a tight game. An Auburn team firing on all cylinders could probably blowout Tennessee at home, but this AU team won’t be firing on all cylinders Saturday.

** With time to prepare and knowing his personnel issues, Chad Morris will have plenty of surprises up his sleeve for the UT defense.

** Kevin Steele will make pressuring UT’s quarterback, whoever that ends up being, the highest of priorities. If it’s Jarrett Guarantano, he won’t allow the veteran to sit in the pocket and beat AU with his long-passing ability.

** Turnovers will play a key part in this game. Auburn only has five all season and four of them came in losses to Georgia and South Carolina.

CONCERNS

** Auburn will be missing too many key players due to the COVID outbreak and contact tracing. The Tigers aren’t a very deep team, especially at key positions such as offensive tackle, defensive line and linebacker.

** The three weeks between games will sap AU of all of its momentum and it will come out sloppy against UT.

** UT’s talented offensive line will take control of the game early and wears down AU’s defensive front seven by the fourth quarter.

** Jeremy Pruitt and his staff come up with a game plan that befuddles Morris and AU’s offense.

** With their backs against the wall, the Vols come out with an emotional edge and take the game to AU for 60 minutes.

** A UT player(s) that’s been average all season will have the best game game of his/their career against Auburn.