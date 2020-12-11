AuburnSports - Confidences and concerns: MSU game

Below are what I’m confident in and what I’m concerned about in regards to Auburn’s game at Mississippi State.

AUBURN | Auburn is a road favorite as it tries to break a two-game losing streak and end the regular season with a win. Mississippi State is also on a two-game losing streak but has seen improvement on offense with freshman Will Rogers taking over at quarterback.

CONFIDENCES

** Auburn is more talented than Mississippi State and has more depth.

** A motived Auburn team can win this game by two or more touchdowns.

** Tank Bigsby will be healthier and more productive than he’s been in the last two games.

** Bo Nix is due for a good road game. He’ll have a season-high number of carries.

** The depth AU has built up in its secondary will be a big plus against the Air Raid offense.

** Anders Carlson will have a busy evening in Davis Wade Stadium.

CONCERNS

** With little left to play for, Auburn won’t be a highly-motivated team going into Starkville.

** MSU is playing better and will look at this game as a great opportunity to knock off what it perceives as a top SEC team.

** MSU’s stout run defense will be a very tough matchup for AU. We know what happens to AU’s offense when it can’t run.

** MSU’s defense will give AU fits in the red zone and force several short field goal attempts.

** AU’s lack of depth on the defensive line and poor pass rush could be problematic against an Air Raid offense.

** The explosive plays AU’s defense have given up the past two games will continue Saturday.