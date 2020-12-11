AuburnSports - Confidences and concerns: MSU game

Confidences and concerns: MSU game
AUBURN | Auburn is a road favorite as it tries to break a two-game losing streak and end the regular season with a win. Mississippi State is also on a two-game losing streak but has seen improvement on offense with freshman Will Rogers taking over at quarterback.
Below are what I’m confident in and what I’m concerned about in regards to Auburn’s game at Mississippi State.
CONFIDENCES
** Auburn is more talented than Mississippi State and has more depth.
** A motived Auburn team can win this game by two or more touchdowns.
** Tank Bigsby will be healthier and more productive than he’s been in the last two games.
** Bo Nix is due for a good road game. He’ll have a season-high number of carries.
** The depth AU has built up in its secondary will be a big plus against the Air Raid offense.
** Anders Carlson will have a busy evening in Davis Wade Stadium.
CONCERNS
** With little left to play for, Auburn won’t be a highly-motivated team going into Starkville.
** MSU is playing better and will look at this game as a great opportunity to knock off what it perceives as a top SEC team.
** MSU’s stout run defense will be a very tough matchup for AU. We know what happens to AU’s offense when it can’t run.
** MSU’s defense will give AU fits in the red zone and force several short field goal attempts.
** AU’s lack of depth on the defensive line and poor pass rush could be problematic against an Air Raid offense.
** The explosive plays AU’s defense have given up the past two games will continue Saturday.