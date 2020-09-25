AuburnSports - Confidences and concerns: Kentucky game

Below is what I’m confident in and what I’m concerned about in regards to the Tigers first game of the season.

There’s a lot of unknowns for both teams going into the matchup, which is intensified by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and what impact it could have on a college football team from week to week.

AUBURN | A very long offseason finally concludes Saturday as No. 8 Auburn hosts No. 23 Kentucky in what will be a sparsely attended game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

CONFIDENCES

** Bo Nix is going to be really good in year two as Auburn’s starting quarterback, and he could potentially be first-team All-SEC or All-American good if he gets solid play from AU’s rebuilt offensive line.

** This is the best group of receivers under Gus Malzahn, and the best we’ve seen at Auburn since the mid-2000’s group that included Courtney Taylor, Ben Obomanu, Devin Aromashodu and Anthony Mix. We will see that against the Wildcats with several big plays from the group.

** Seth Williams will be the first Auburn player with 1,000 receiving yards since Ronney Daniels in 1999.

** The tight ends will catch five or more passes in game one, which is more than they caught all of last season.

** Brodarious Hamm will be the best offensive lineman at Auburn since Braden Smith. He’s playing a little out of position at right tackle — I think he’s a guard on the next level — but he should fit in well at that spot in college and provide the running space up front Auburn was missing at times last season.

** Regardless of how the offensive line looks against UK, the unit will improve over the course of the season. They’ve got talent, an experienced coach and plenty of depth. After the Week 2 game at Georgia, Auburn has an opportunity to improve against Arkansas, South Carolina and Ole Miss before hosting LSU Oct. 31. I’d expect a much better offensive line by then.

** The linebackers will be one of the best units on the team and perhaps the best group in the SEC led by K.J. Britt.

** The secondary, which I thought could be an area of concern before the start of camp, will be a strength of the defense. There could be some early miscues but new starting cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Jaylin Simpson will bring a lot of athleticism and playmaking ability to the group. Christian Tutt should be even better in his second year as the nickel, Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday are the best pair of safeties of the Malzahn era and the coaching staff has done a great job of establishing depth.

** Anders Carlson is ready to step up and be a much more reliable weapon as a field goal kicker including kicks longer than 50 yards.

** Tutt is going to house at least one punt return this season. Maybe not game one, but it’s coming.

CONCERNS

** This will be a concern every week, but what player(s) will test positive or be in contact with a positive and miss the game. It just takes one at quarterback or a couple at a key position to have a huge negative impact on a game.

** It has to start up front. If AU’s offensive line just isn’t a swinging gate, I believe Nix can make enough plays for the Tigers to win. But if UK shuts down the running game and is in Nix’s face all night, I don’t like AU’s chances. For me, it’s the absolute key to the game. Left tackle is the biggest question. Alec Jackson is set to start but Austin Troxell may play too. Not sure if that’s a recipe for success.

** Can Shaun Shivers transition to being the No. 1 tailback? Has D.J. Williams improved? Can the freshmen be trusted with ball security? I like the talent and depth at running back but there's still a lot of questions to be answered before I'm ready to call this group a team strength.

** It’s game one in a new offense. An offense that didn’t have a full 15 spring practices to be installed. Yes, there were extended walkthroughs in July and a longer preseason, but it’s still game one in a brand new offense with a new play-caller and new offensive line. Those 5-yard false starts can be drive killers.

** Auburn’s defensive tackles including a 270ish-pound redshirt freshman starter and a 270ish-pound true freshman key backup going up against a big, experienced and physical UK offensive line. AU’s two junior college transfers are co-third-teamers. I’m real excited about the future of Colby Wooden and Zykeivous Walker, but these first two games are one heck of tough test for the youngsters.

** The Tigers haven’t had a consistent pass rush from the edge since Jeff Holland in 2017 and there’s no guarantee they’ll have one this season. Perhaps Derick Hall or T.D. Moultry or somebody else will step up this fall, but I’m Missouri until it happens.

** UK quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. has dual-threat ability, which tends to open up plays down the field, and he's got a good enough arm and a couple of experienced receivers to take advantage of any mistakes on defense. He's got a knack for making plays when forced out of the pocket and won 10 games for UK in 2018. Slowing him down will definitely be a focus for the defense.

** If this ends up being a close game, special teams could play a huge part in the outcome. Not having a clear No. 1 punter could make a difference as a poor or low kick could put AU’s defense in a tough situation.