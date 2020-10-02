AuburnSports - Confidences and concerns: Georgia game

Below are what I’m confident in and what I’m concerned about in regards to the Auburn’s Top 10 battle with the Bulldogs.

AUBURN | It’s not November and it’s certainly not Amen Corner, but No. 7 Auburn is playing at No. 4 Georgia Saturday night in a game that could be the most important on the Tigers’ schedule until they play at No. 2 Alabama Nov. 28.

CONFIDENCES

** Bo Nix will be the best quarterback on the field and is the main reason Auburn has a legit shot to pull off an upset in Athens for the first time since 2005. Nix came up just short in AU’s rally at Jordan-Hare last season, but is more confident and more prepared to make the plays in game-changing situations this year. If AU wins Saturday, it will be because Nix and his go-to receiver Seth Williams have great games.

** Tight ends. AU’s tight ends caught just one pass plus a 2-point conversion against UK, but I expect them to be more involved in the passing game against UGA. Going up against a very good UGA defense, Nix is going to need some quick escape outlets and AU’s tight ends should provide good targets.

** Auburn’s rush defense. In the last four games in Athens, Georgia has averaged over 250 rushing yards including 303 in 2018. I don’t think they’ll come close to that Saturday for several reasons. Like Auburn, UGA is rebuilding its offensive line and the group had its share of issues against Arkansas. After giving up 120 rushing yards to UK in the first half, AU held them to just 25 in the second, and UK has one of the best offensive lines in the SEC.

** The running game. Auburn won't be putting up big rushing numbers either because of a rebuilding offensive line and going up against quality front seven. A year ago, this would probably be a death knell, but Chad Morris' new offense *should* be able to put up points and move the ball with a pass-first approach.

** We’ll see the kitchen sink and then some. Both teams absolutely know the importance of this game in the SEC and national championship chase. Yes, the loser will certainly have an opportunity to bounce back and still be in the hunt for championships, but there will be little room for error with plenty of big games ahead on both schedules.

** Nail-biter. This is going to be a four-quarter game and come down to the last series. AU has been in several non-competitive matchups in Athens the last 15 years including a 34-7 loss in 2014 and 27-10 in 18, but this one is shaping up as a thriller. I know coaches say it over and over, but I think it rings true in this one: Turnovers and special teams will be a key and one mishap in either area could be the tipping point.

CONCERNS

** History. Auburn hasn’t won in Athens since 2005 and is 3-12 against the Bulldogs since. Gus Malzahn is 2-6 against Georgia including an 0-3 record in Athens where his teams have been out-scored by a total of 74-24. The Tigers still hold an 18-15 series edge in Athens but it’s been a long time since they’ve played close to a complete game in Sanford Stadium.

** Talent. There’s no question Georgia has more talent than Auburn 1 through 85. UGA ranked 3rd, 1st, 1st and 1st over the last four years in the Rivals’ team rankings. AU ranked 14th, 12th, 12th and 10th. The main reason UGA has had so much success over AU in the last 15 season is they’ve put more talent on the field.

** Georgia’s defense against Auburn’s o-line. UGA has seven defensive players on the preseason All-SEC coaches’ team including five in the front seven. Those players could be a big problem for an AU offensive line that remains unsettled as it replaces four starters from last season. That could disrupt the effectiveness of Nix, which is AU’s biggest advantage going into the matchup.

** George Pickens. AU’s secondary played very well against Kentucky, especially when you consider there were five new starters on the field to start the game. But UK doesn’t have a receiver the caliber of Pickens, who was named preseason second-team All-SEC. The former AU commit caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown at Arkansas and will surely be a top target for whoever plays quarterback for the Dawgs Saturday. AU may also be without cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter of the UK win.

** Lack of an edge pass rusher. It’s been an issue for the last two seasons and wasn’t any better against the Wildcats. AU’s three Buck linebackers — Derick Hall (31 snaps), T.D. Moultry (34 snaps) and Caleb Johnson (26 snaps) — combined for three tackles and one quarterback hurry. The trio didn’t have a tackle-for-loss or a sack. Granted, Hall, the starter, was ejected after a targeting call in the second quarter, but AU has to get more from that position, especially when it plays elite teams that like to throw the ball downfield.