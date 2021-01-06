AuburnSports - Confidence a concern, but experience more important

“Our struggles, that’s not the kids’ fault. They’re doing the best they can. They’re improving,” Pearl said. “And when you don’t win, obviously it’s not as much fun and it certainly can affect your confidence. But I think that getting the opportunity to get this experience and learn from their successes and their failures, it’s a really good thing.”

It’s an issue Bruce Pearl is well aware of but he places more value on the experience the Tigers are picking up every week. Eight of AU’s 10 scholarship players are freshmen or sophomores.

AUBURN | Auburn is off to an 0-2 start in the SEC, which can take a toll on a young team’s confidence.

Pearl said that experience is especially important for Auburn’s frontcourt, which includes sophomores Jaylin Williams and Babatunde Akingbola, and true freshmen JT Thor and Dylan Cardwell.

But it’s also important for a more veteran player like Allen Flanigan, who’s had to play point guard this season after being a key backup at the wing a year ago.

“Who would have thought that Allen Flanigan would have to play point guard? It’s a good thing for Allen. It may not be great for this team right now with him learning the position,” Pearl said.

Auburn plays at Ole Miss Wednesday night followed by a tough stretch through the end of January that includes Alabama, Kentucky and No. 12 Missouri at home, and road games at Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina and No. 2 Baylor.

“We are rebuilding and obviously it is a process,” Pearl said. “As long as we continue to compete. As long as we continue to get better. Because the schedule’s going to get better. The schedule’s going to get tougher, you know? And as we move down the road this season, we’ve got to get better to continue to be competitive, let alone win.”

Tip-off at The Pavilion is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.